How to get MW2’s secret “Worn & Beaten” M4 blueprint in Warzone 2

There’s a secret blueprint in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 that many players don’t know about as the game doesn’t notify players when they earn it — but here’s how you can unlock the ‘Worn and Beaten’ M4 blueprint in the game.

There are hundreds upon thousands of blueprints for all of the weapons across recent Call of Duty titles, with just unlockable skins no longer satiating the thirst for more customization from players.

Some of them come in the form of paid bundles, whether it be with unique designs or even collaborations with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Attack on Titan, and more.

Others, though, can be completed through in-game challenges, rewarding you for grinding or completing difficult tasks — and that’s how you can get the Worn and Beaten M4 blueprint.

Unlock “Worn & Beaten” blueprint for M4

Here’s how to unlock the Worn and Beaten blueprint in Warzone 2 so you can use it across both battle royale and multiplayer:

Head to any Stronghold in Warzone. Eliminate all of the AI enemies in that Stronghold. Collect the Black Site key. Make your way to a Black Site. Defeat the Juggernaut and any other AI enemies.

Once you’ve done all of the above, check your Armory to make sure the Blueprint is there, as you don’t get notified that it has been unlocked

The best way to take down the Juggernauts would be stunning it with Thermites before laying down fire on it. This is even more efficient if you can take multiple squadmates in with you.

Make sure to remember that the blueprint is only awarded to the person that uses the Black Site key, so if you’re doing this with a squad, you may have to take a few turns to ensure everyone unlocks it.