Seven months after its launch in October 2022, CoD players have discovered a hidden option in the Gunsmith that lets you use custom tracers on various blueprints. Here’s how to equip custom tracers on different blueprints in MW2 and Warzone 2.

Class customization has been an important part of CoD ever since it was introduced in the Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Newer entries in the series have innovated with Modern Warfare (2019) adding the Gunsmith, Black Ops Cold War showing detailed stats, and Modern Warfare 2 offering weapon tuning to get the most out of each gun.

With all of the new features added each year, it’s easy to overlook some of them with Modern Warfare 2 players now discovering a hidden Gunsmith option that enhances customization.

How to equip custom tracers on different blueprints in MW2 & Warzone 2

You can equip custom tracers on different blueprints in MW2 and Warzone 2 by changing the Receiver skin on a selected gun.

The steps to change the receiver skin are as follows:

Select the Blueprint that has the Custom Tracers you want to use.

Navigate to the Receiver attachment slot and select it.

Press ‘R’ on MnK, X on Xbox, or Square on PlayStation to see Receiver skins that you own.

Choose a different custom blueprint that you prefer the appearance of.

Once this is done your gun will still fire the custom tracers of the original Blueprint but have the appearance of whatever Blueprint you selected.

Be aware that some blueprints have their custom tracers tied to their ammunition attachment instead of their receiver.

For these weapons, you need to find another gun that shares the same ammunition type (5.56, 7.62, 9mm, etc.) and then equip the tracer weapon’s ammunition attachment to the other gun by navigating through the ammunition skins just like with the receiver.

MW2 and Warzone 2 players discover hidden Gunsmith option

The option to edit the appearance of your gun’s receiver has been in the game since launch yet many players are only recently discovering it.

A post on Reddit reads: “Why did I just find out now that you can customize your receivers,” with a video attached showing off the newly found feature.

Elaborating further the original poster continued: “You can use this in pretty cool ways, if you like specific tracers on a gun but don’t like how the gun looks, you can select the tracer blueprint and change the receiver to the blueprint you do like.”

Receivers are an attachment type added in MW2 that can be used to switch a gun to another weapon that shares the same platform. For example, the Kastov 762 could be changed into a Kastov 545 or Kastov-74u.

What many players weren’t aware of is that it’s possible to customize the appearance of these receivers giving your guns a fresh look and even transferring over unique cosmetics like custom tracers.