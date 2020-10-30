 How to get free Pawn Takes Pawn rewards for Warzone & Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to get free Pawn Takes Pawn rewards for Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Published: 30/Oct/2020 16:56

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Modern Warfare Warzone

Now that the Pawn Takes Pawn easter egg hunt is finally over, which connected both Warzone and the upcoming Black Ops Cold War, fans have now been rewarded with in-game items for both games and Call of Duty: Mobile. Here’s how you get your hands on them.

After months of solving easter eggs both online and in Warzone, the Pawn Takes Pawn campaign has finally come to end and while most people thought that the hunt itself was fun, the final reveal of a simple video was a bit less ideal than some were hoping for, to say the least.

That being said, it’s not all bad. As a reward for the community completing the easter egg, Activision is giving all players some sweet rewards for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone/Modern Warfare, and even Call of Duty: Mobile. Getting your hands on them isn’t too tricky but there are a couple steps you have to follow.

Activision has revealed that Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Mobile players can unlock special Pawn Takes Pawn items.

Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Mobile Pawn Takes Pawn rewards

Players are able to get a slew of rewards for three separate games. While you definitely get more for Modern Warfare/Warzone, the fact that Treyarch is already giving out rewards for Black Ops Cold War before its official release is cool to see. Even giving some love to Mobile is a nice gesture.

  • Black Ops Cold War
    • Knight chess piece weapon charm
    • “Family Portait” calling card
  • Modern Warfare/Warzone
    • Ak-47 weapon blueprint
    • Helicopter skin
    • Pawn chess piece weapon charm
    • 5 emblems
    • 5 calling cards
    • 5 sprays
  • Mobile
    • By15 weapon skin
    • Calling card
    • Avatar
    • Spray
    • Frame

All in all, it’s a ton of content and it’s nice to see Activision giving some love to all games, rather than just one.

Players can also earn rewards for Black Ops Cold War before its release.

Pawn Takes Pawn content instructions

Getting access to all three of these content packs is relatively simple, however, there’s still a few steps that you have to go through. Before you start, you’ll want to make sure that you have an Activision account and that it’s linked to either your PlayStation, Xbox, or Battle.net accounts.

  1. Go to pawntakespawn.com/colorbound and either sign-in to your Pawn Takes Pawn account or make one if you haven’t already.
  2. Type in “1PIECES9IN8PLAY1” in the box that shows up titled Flying Colors.
  3. Watch the video.
  4. After you fully watch the video, you should see an achievement pop up in the top right hand corner allowing you to “redeem rewards”. Click that link and you’ll see a list of codes.
  5. In a separate tab/window, go to callofduty.com/redeem and sign-in to your Activision account.
  6. Input the codes one by one once the box pops up.

It’s worth noting that there’s a small bug associated with the codes. Sometimes, after you watch the video, the achievement won’t pop up. To solve this, re-input the code on the “colorbound” website and watch the video again. It should pop up after that point.

After you complete all the steps, you should see your rewards show up in-game the next time you boot it up.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 30/Oct/2020 11:50

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality vs BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm