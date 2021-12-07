 How to get free Combat Pack with PS Plus in Warzone Pacific & Vanguard - Dexerto
Call of Duty

How to get free Combat Pack with PS Plus in Warzone Pacific & Vanguard

Published: 7/Dec/2021 10:42 Updated: 7/Dec/2021 10:48

by Alex Garton
Vanguard Warzone Pacific pack
Treyarch/Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard Warzone

A free Combat Pack filled with cosmetics is available to players in Warzone & Vanguard Pacific Season 1, so here’s exactly how to claim the reward.

Warzone Pacific & Vanguard Season 1 is on the cusp of releasing and players are desperate to jump into all of the new content that’s set to arrive.

With a fresh battle pass, two new Vanguard weapons, and the Caldera map being added to Warzone, it’s safe to say the devs aren’t holding back with the December 8 update.

However, when it comes to cosmetics, a lot of players rely on the battle pass which can take multiple weeks to complete. Luckily, there’s a Combat Pack available on day one that’s filled with rewards.

Although the pack is easy to claim, you have to meet a set of requirements before you can get your hands on the unlocks.

How to get the Combat Pack in Warzone Pacific & Vanguard

Warzone Pacific update
Treyarch/Activision
Warzone Pacific Season One goes live on December 8.

In order to claim the Combat Pack in Warzone Pacific and Vanguard Season 1, you must have an active PlayStation Plus Membership.

This will ensure you automatically qualify for the pack and as soon as the update goes live on December 8, it will be available to obtain in the PlayStation Store.

Unfortunately, the Combat Pack cannot be claimed by anyone on Xbox or PC, as the reward is exclusive to PS users.

What is the Combat Pack in Warzone Pacific & Vanguard?

Warzone Pacific Vanguard
Treyarch/Activision
The Combat Pack includes a range of unique cosmetics.

The Combat Pack is a cosmetic bundle available to PlayStation users with an active PS Plus membership and includes the following items:

  • Epic Operator Skin for Lucas Riggs
  • Legendary “Blue Glitz” Shotgun Weapon Blueprint featuring 10 attachments
  • Legendary “Mermaid Scale” Melee Weapon Blueprint
  • Epic Emblem
  • 60-minute Double XP Token
  • Watch, Sticker, and Calling Card

As you can see, the pack is filled with incredible unlocks and is well-worth claiming if you’re eligible for the rewards.

Don’t forget to check out our Call of Duty home page for all the latest Warzone Pacific & Vanguard news and guides.

