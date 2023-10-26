Warzone “cheat code” sniper scope dominates Halloween Haunting event

There is a “cheat code” sniper attachment in Warzone that is perfect for dominating in The Haunting Halloween event as it’ll uncover what’s hiding in the shadows.

Over the last few years, the Call of Duty Warzone devs have liked to ring in the start of the spooky season with a Halloween event.

These have typically gone down well with players at the start, and that was the same story when Season 6 launched this time around. The nighttime versions of Al Mazrah, boss battles, and other changes were widely praised by players. However, those darkened maps have now started to cause a few headaches.

If you’re one of those players who is annoyed about being caught out by someone hiding in the shadows, well, you’ll want to consider running the SZ Heatsource 800 sight.

Sniper scope feels “like a cheat code” in Warzone’s Halloween event

That’s according to Warzone experts SallyIsADog and Crowder, who highlighted in a recent duos game on Al Mazrah.

They compared it with the Schlager Nightview, which was initially Sally’s pick as the better sight to see in the dark with. However, he quickly came around, noting that “basically feels like a cheat code” for the Halloween event.

It’s not going to give you an aimbot or anything like that, but you’ll just have a much better chance of seeing players in the dark. It’ll be up to your sniper skills if you see them off, though.

The scope can be attached to a few snipers, including the popular MCPR-300. However, you will have to put in some work to unlock it.

It is part of the TAQ-M path in the gunsmith, and you have to get that all the way up to level 25 to unlock the sight. So, you might have it already, you might not.