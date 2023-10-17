MW2 and Warzone Soul Capture & Operation Nightmare event: Rewards, format, more

The Haunting event is live in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. Here is everything you need to know about completing the Soul Capture and Operation Nightmare challenges.

It’s become a tradition in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone to release new challenges every season. The Path of the Ronin event in Season 2 has players complete a series of challenges to unlock the Crossbow and, later, a new mastery camo, Bowing Blossoms.

Next, in Season 3, Trophy Hunt had players pick up trophies dropped by defeated enemies. They then traded those trophies in for weapon blueprints, calling cards, and vehicle skins.

Season 6 uses the same formula but replaces trophies with souls. Operation Nightmare also presents a new type of mission for WZ fans, as players are tasked with completing a bounty board. Here is everything you need to know about both events.

MW2 & Warzone The Haunting Soul Capture rewards

Activison

Any time a player is eliminated in MW2 or Warzone, they drop a Soul. Unlike previous events, the Souls are automatically added, eliminating the need to visit a Buy Station in WZ or DMZ. Souls can be traded for cosmetic items such as weapon skins, charms, calling cards, etc.

Collecting 10 items rewards an exclusive Roze skin, and 15 items unlock a new Konig skin.

Here is a full list of rewards we know so far.

Gone Batty (Weapon Sticker)

Skullified (Calling Card)

Bit Corny (Charm)

Creature Copter (Vehicle Skin)

Alien Death Ray (Weapon Blueprint)

Join Me (Loading Screen)

Bad Luck? (Charm)

Carved Up (Weapon Sticker)

Violent End (Weapon Blueprint)

XP Tokens

Tier Skips

The Haunting daily login rewards

Players earn rewards by just logging in during the Haunting event. Here is every reward on tap.

Happy Pumpkin (Charm)

Evil Goat (Emblem)

Eye Contact (Weapon Sticker)

War Snake (Player Card)

Triplets, Kinda (Weapon Sticker)

Hell’s Army (Loading Screen)

Halloween Witch (Weapon Sticker)

Nightmare Sweats (Weapon Blueprint)

XP Tokens

Warzone The Haunting Operation Nightmare rewards

Activision

Operation Nightmare has players investigate eldritch anomalies across Al Mazrah. To complete the mission, squads are tasked with taking down each anomaly, including The Butcher from Diablo IV. Squads can defeat The Butcher by activating the Alters of Lilith to open a Nightmare Portal that leads to him.

Defeating The Butcher also unlocks a calling card and exclusive reward which can be claimed in Diablo IV.

After completing all six bounties, players unlock a BAS-P Mastery Camo.

That’s everything we know about The Haunting challenges. For more, check out the rest of our event coverage.