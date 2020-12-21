How to get Black Ops Cold War Holiday Onslaught LW3 blueprint

With the release of Black Ops Cold War Season 1, Zombies players on PS4 and PS5 are able to jump into a new experience called Holiday Onslaught, which brings a festive spin to the PlaySation-exclusive mode and allows players to get their hands on a new LW3 – Tundra blueprint.

While Onslaught is only available to PlayStation players as of the time of this writing, it seems Treyarch will be giving it a bunch of support, with the developer making new maps available for use in the mode, right when they get released in the normal multiplayer.

With the release of Season 1 a few days back, Treyarch made a new, limited-time version of the mode available: Holiday Onslaught. With it, comes a brand new variant of the LW3 to unlock. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

BOCW Zombies: Holiday Onslaught

The difference between the normal Onslaught mode and the Holiday version is simple: there are snowballs on the map and the undead are wearing Santa hats. There’s no tricks here, it just seems to be the standard version with snowballs added in for good measure.

Now, to be fair, the snowballs do change up the gameplay a bit, as they can damage and slow down Zombies that are hit. That being said, they almost certainly not taking any of the undead down unless you have an Insta-Kill active.

How to get the free LW3 Tundra Bronzewood Blueprint

Getting your hands on the LW3 Bronzewood blueprint is quite simple, but may require a bit of effort. It’s going to be given to you for free, and there’s a few steps you have to follow. It’s still not nearly as hard as it could have been.

Start the Holiday Onslaught mode. Once loaded into the map, search for piles of snowballs and pick them up. Throw the snowballs at the zombies and then quickly kill them once they are frozen. Repeat this until you’ve killed 25 separate zombies that way. The Bronzewood Blueprint should appear in your inventory after the match is over.

The worst part of the above is hitting the zombies with the snowballs. Because of their movement, hitting one can be a bit tricky at times. Still, once you try it a couple times, you’ll get the hang of it quickly.

While the blueprint visually looks cool, the attachments associated with it leave much to be desired, as they are all pretty much the first attachments you unlock. Still, it’s certainly not the worst blueprint you could get and it’s an easy way to get going if you’ve been meaning to try sniping.