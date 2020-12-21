Logo
How to get Black Ops Cold War Holiday Onslaught LW3 blueprint

Published: 21/Dec/2020 2:17

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

With the release of Black Ops Cold War Season 1, Zombies players on PS4 and PS5 are able to jump into a new experience called Holiday Onslaught, which brings a festive spin to the PlaySation-exclusive mode and allows players to get their hands on a new LW3 – Tundra blueprint.

While Onslaught is only available to PlayStation players as of the time of this writing, it seems Treyarch will be giving it a bunch of support, with the developer making new maps available for use in the mode, right when they get released in the normal multiplayer.

With the release of Season 1 a few days back, Treyarch made a new, limited-time version of the mode available: Holiday Onslaught. With it, comes a brand new variant of the LW3 to unlock. Here’s how you can get your hands on it.

BOCW Zombies: Holiday Onslaught

The difference between the normal Onslaught mode and the Holiday version is simple: there are snowballs on the map and the undead are wearing Santa hats. There’s no tricks here, it just seems to be the standard version with snowballs added in for good measure.

Now, to be fair, the snowballs do change up the gameplay a bit, as they can damage and slow down Zombies that are hit. That being said, they almost certainly not taking any of the undead down unless you have an Insta-Kill active.

How to get the free LW3 Tundra Bronzewood Blueprint

Activision
Players can access Holiday Onslaught and get the LW3 blueprint from the main menu.

Getting your hands on the LW3 Bronzewood blueprint is quite simple, but may require a bit of effort. It’s going to be given to you for free, and there’s a few steps you have to follow. It’s still not nearly as hard as it could have been.

  1. Start the Holiday Onslaught mode.
  2. Once loaded into the map, search for piles of snowballs and pick them up.
  3. Throw the snowballs at the zombies and then quickly kill them once they are frozen.
  4. Repeat this until you’ve killed 25 separate zombies that way.
  5. The Bronzewood Blueprint should appear in your inventory after the match is over.

The worst part of the above is hitting the zombies with the snowballs. Because of their movement, hitting one can be a bit tricky at times. Still, once you try it a couple times, you’ll get the hang of it quickly.

While the blueprint visually looks cool, the attachments associated with it leave much to be desired, as they are all pretty much the first attachments you unlock. Still, it’s certainly not the worst blueprint you could get and it’s an easy way to get going if you’ve been meaning to try sniping.

Octane reveals CDL “sleeper” XM4 Black Ops Cold War loadout

Published: 21/Dec/2020 2:01

by Brad Norton
Octane playing Black Ops Cold War
YouTube: Octane / Treyarch

Following recent nerfs to the Krig 6 and the AK-47, new Assault Rifles have been tested at the pro-level in Black Ops Cold War and Sam ‘Octane’ Larew has revealed his optimal loadout.

Since the release of Black Ops Cold War, afew ARs immediately shot to the top of the pack. Both the Krig 6 and the AK-47 were early frontrunners as a meta was established in professional scrims and public lobbies.

The huge Season One update on December 16 scaled these two popular rifles back, however. Now, “every single AR is being tested at the pro level,” Octane outlined in a December 18 video.

With six weapons to test, every gun is getting its moment in the spotlight. Though there’s one that could be the next meta weapon, according to the Seattle Surge pro: “the XM4 is the sleeper.”

Black Ops Cold War gunsmith
Treyarch
The XM4 may be the first AR unlocked in Black Ops Cold War but it certainly packs a punch.

The very first AR unlocked in Treyarch’s new release packs quite a punch. It was always a strong option, though other weapons simply outclassed it early into the game. “The Krig and the AK were so heavily outclassing every other AR,” Octane said

Though the “XM4 wasn’t bad, it just wasn’t as good” at that point in time. “Now that there’s been some changes, the M4 is starting to creep up.”

It boasts a well-balanced rate of fire with decent accuracy and stopping power to boot. It’s not the type of AR to excel in any one area, but it’s a well-rounded option that can go toe to toe against the best in its class, according to Octane.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay with Octane.
YouTube: Octane
The XM4 has already seen play in pro-level practice as anew meta emerges.

To start things off, the weapon is so easy to control, Octane doesn’t even equip a muzzle. “I think with this setup, the recoil is 100% fine.” Moreover, there’s no need for a faster reload with a certain magazine, or even a need to improve hip fire accuracy.

What should be prioritized in the Barrel. There are two viable options here that can be interchanged. Octane runs with 13.7 Extended for its bullet velocity, though you “can use the 13.7 Takedown” as well.

“Even though it’s the XM4, at distance, it doesn’t feel that great.” Using these attachments will help keep you in the fight at a longer range.

Octane’s XM4 loadout in Black Ops Cold War

  • Optic: Millstop Reflex
  • Muzzle:
  • Barrel: 13.7 Extended / 13.7 Takedown
  • Body:
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
  • Magazine:
  • Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
  • Stock: Raider Pad

For the final few attachments, these should come as no surprise. The Field Agent Grip, Airborne Elastic Wrap, and Raider Pad are all “staples” for an AR, Octane explained. The pros heavily outweigh the cons, so these should be instantly picked for any new AR loadout.

“I do believe the XM4 will be used,” he added. “Every pro team has been trying it out.” So if you’re looking for a unique AR setup in Black Ops Cold War, look no further than the starting weapon. With these attachments, you could be on your way to pro-level gameplay in no time.

While it won’t be viable in pro play, here’s our optimal Gunfighter XM4 loadout to get the most out of the weapon.