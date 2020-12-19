 Black Ops Cold War teaser confirms return of fan-favorite scorestreak - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War teaser confirms return of fan-favorite scorestreak

Published: 19/Dec/2020 12:20

by Joe Craven
Black Ops 4 Firebreak using a flamethorwer
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

A brand new Black Ops Cold War image has teased the return of a fan-favorite weapon, which looks likely to return as a scorestreak in Treyarch’s 2020 title. 

One of the most significant shake-ups to the Call of Duty formula in Black Ops Cold War is the scorestreaks, seeing typical points accumulation scrapped in favor of a longer, multi-life system. The new system prevents scorestreak spamming and early game usage, in favor of rewarding consistently positive players.

The merger with Warzone for Season One also saw the return of a fan-favorite streak – the H.A.R.P.. Known as the Blackbird, Orbital VSAT and HATR in past games, this advanced UAV offers a live look at enemy location and direction. It is one of the most powerful scorestreaks the Call of Duty series has ever seen.

HARP scorestreak in Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The H.A.R.P. sees the famous VSAT return in the 2020 title.

While the H.A.R.P.’s introduction to BOCW was fairly low key, Treyarch appears to have teased the reintroduction of a weapon,  likely to return as a scorestreak.

Flamethrower coming to Black Ops Cold War

Activision regularly release official screenshots showcasing new maps and weapons and, in one focusing on the return of Raid, players spotted the infamous flamethrower being used.

The screenshot focuses on the swimming pool side of Raid, with a XM4 user looking over the scorched environment. However, just down to the right of the main character another figure can be seen firing a flamethrower at a recently vanquished opponent.

Fans quickly picked up on it and took it as a concrete teaser that the flamethrower will soon be in Black Ops Cold War.

Raid from Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
A flamethrower can be seen being used just below Raid’s hot tub.

While past Black Ops games have featured the flamethrower as a specialist weapon belonging to Firebreak, the absence of specialists in BOCW means it will likely return as a scorestreak.

We have already seen the War Machine (which belonged to Battery in Black Ops 3 and 4) return as a scorestreak, so there is a precedent for the flamethrower to follow. How it would feature in Warzone also remains to be seen, perhaps as a rare item that players can pick up and equip on discovery.

Given the fairly obvious teaser from Treyarch, it seems likely we’ll see the flamethrower added in the very near future.

Call of Duty

When are Attack Helicopters coming back to Warzone?

Published: 19/Dec/2020 10:17

by Joe Craven
Warzone Attack Helicopter
Activision

Warzone Season 1

With Attack Helicopters currently disabled to negate Warzone’s invisible player issues, when can we expect them to return to Rebirth Island and Verdansk? 

The merge of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone has been a whirlwind for Call of Duty players. While adding new weapons to Warzone is hardly innovative, it is the first time we have seen such significant collaboration between CoD’s two main studios – Infinity Ward and Treyarch.

However, with worlds colliding there were bound to be some issues and, unsurprisingly, they took the form of bugs and glitches sweeping across Warzone’s new Rebirth Island.

Attack Helicopters were added to Warzone as a result of their inclusion in BOCW, but it quickly became clear that they were at the root of a serious bug. Players who had recently used an Attack Helicopter could render themselves invisible to enemy players. As literal as it sounds, this was handing players easy eliminations and victories.

The severity of the bug resulted in dev studios scrambling to isolate a cause and a future fix. Raven were quick to confirm the steps they were taking, confirming on December 17 that Attack Helicopters have been completely removed from Warzone.

“The vehicle will return once the related issues have been fixed,” they explained. “The normal helicopter will remain available. To clarify, this change is to combat the bug causing players to appear invisible to others.”

The Attack Helicopter has been absent from Warzone matches since December 17. Neither Raven nor Infinity Ward have confirmed a return date but, given the severity of the issues we should be able to expect a quick fix.

We can hope to see the Attack Helicopters return to Rebirth Island and Verdansk in the coming days, perhaps on Tuesday December 22 (or early on December 23 depending on your location).

Tuesdays have become key days for Warzone updates, and would be exactly a week after the merger between BOCW and Warzone originally took place.

We will keep you updated as soon as the developers confirm a return date. Until then, players will have to make to do with the normal helicopters.