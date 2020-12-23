Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War players sick of multiplayer challenges forcing you to play Warzone

Published: 23/Dec/2020 10:09

by Jacob Hale
The pines at the mall black ops cold war warzone
Activision

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Black Ops Cold War players are growing increasingly incensed with multiplayer challenges that force them to play battle royale Warzone to be completed.

By now, you’ll be well aware of what Warzone is, especially if you’re a Call of Duty player. In fact, you’ve likely been grinding the game just as much as you have been Black Ops Cold War and, formerly, Modern Warfare, which Warzone dropped alongside.

That said, the game’s not for everyone, and that’s fine. Those players, though, have stumbled into a bit of an issue when trying to complete their multiplayer challenges, as some of them must be completed in Warzone, meaning they’ll have to load the BR up whether they enjoy it or not.

As more and more players get closer to 100% completing the BOCW challenges, the frustration with these is starting to reach fever pitch, with many players hitting out at developer Treyarch over this decision.

Park operator Black Ops Cold War warzone
Activision
There are Warzone challenges for the Park operator.

Warzone challenges in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer

Obviously Warzone and Black Ops Cold War both fall under the online multiplayer banner in Call of Duty, but these players explain their position pretty well, and it definitely makes sense why they might not want to have the battle royale challenges fully integrated.

One post on the BOCW subreddit, which has since been deleted by moderators, puts it bluntly: “I don’t want to play Warzone to unlock Cold War cosmetics.”

“Since they don’t let you see the challenges in advance I found out that I had to play an entirely different game for the one thing I wanted out of this,” iceyk111 explained. “It’s not a debilitating issue but I hate Warzone with a burning passion and would appreciate alternative challenges for people who don’t want to switch TO AN ENTIRELY OTHER GAME!

Warzone challenges in Black Ops Cold War
Reddit
The Park operator challenges have become a problem for BOCW players.

Another post by h0sti1e17, which is still live and gaining hundreds of upvotes, asks to “please stop with Warzone challenges.”

“There are some challenges I don’t like. Including ones with vehicles since I don’t play those games modes. But I understand those because they are part of the main game,” they explained.

H0sti1e17 finishes by asking the obvious question: if Zombies challenges are separate, why not Warzone?

Warzone challenges in Black Ops Cold War
Reddit
Some people believe that if Zombies challenges are separate, as should Warzone challenges.

Whether Treyarch reconsiders how they integrate these challenges into the game in the future remains to be seen.

Warzone and the regular Call of Duty multiplayer experiences are meant to be tied together to a degree, but whether they see these challenges as an issue or not is a question that many players will want answering.

Call of Duty

Why the DMR is the most broken gun in Warzone right now

Published: 23/Dec/2020 0:34 Updated: 23/Dec/2020 0:36

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Following Black Ops Cold War’s integration with Warzone at the start of Season 1, there’s been a lot of discussions as to what’s the best weapon to use right now in the battle royale. There’s one that has certainly stood out from the rest: the DMR 14 tactical rifle.

When it comes to hit-or-miss weapons in Warzone, semi-automatics have been largely the latter since the game’s release, but that’s changed drastically now with the emergence of the DMR 14 as most players’ go-to option.

Added as part of the brand new ‘Tactical Rifles’ category, it provides the highly valuable combination of low recoil, reliable accuracy, substantial damage, and decent range – all of which are qualities that most Warzone players look for when building their loadouts.

It’s ironic that in a class that features the AUG and M16 – two guns that have been categorized as “overpowered” by the player-base – it’s the DMR that’s emerged as the most lethal option, which is why everyone seems to be using it along with an SMG like the MAC-10 or MP5 in Verdansk.

DMR 14 in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
The DMR 14 has so far proven to be unstoppable in Warzone.

Let’s take a look at a couple of examples that show the rifle dominating gunfights without offering any chance of rebuttal – in some cases, doing so with just a single clip.

Popular competitive Warzone player ‘AverageJoeWo’ demonstrated the DMR’s potential with a relentless squad wipe right outside Airport, prompting a disbelieving yet apropos reaction from the streamer.

Like a hot knife through butter, the Tactical Rifle mowed down the opponents with a single 30-round clip, leading to a wave of outcry from players asking Treyarch and Raven Software to nerf the gun as soon as possible.

Then there’s Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow; yes, he’s a former Call of Duty World Champion and a top-tier Warzone player, but no one should be able to do this with any weapon, no matter how good at the game you may be.

As you can see, the Warzone content creation community hasn’t missed the opportunity to milk the DMR for what it’s worth, which has contributed to its ever-growing usage rate in the battle royale.

YouTubers and streamers continue to post videos and clips of the weapon tearing apart the opposition on Verdansk, and while the art of click-baiting is at its highest peak yet, with this gun, many of these seemingly outlandish claims like “one-shot loadout” and “unfair” are actually appropriate.

YouTube
YouTube is full of crazy DMR 14 loadouts for players to use in Warzone.

Best DMR 14 loadout in Warzone

The saying “if you can’t beat em’, join em'” certainly applies where this weapon is concerned; while it remains in the conditions that it’s in, it’s better to use the DMR rather than fall victim to it over and over again by sweaty players who love squeezing the juice out of every meta.

After careful analysis, we’ve put together what we feel is the most dominant combination of attachments for it – these should let you wreak havoc whether on Verdansk or Rebirth Island:

  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Underbarrell: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Barrel: 20.8 Task Force
  • Ammunition: Salvo 40 Rnd Fast Mag

There’s almost no doubt that the DMR will eventually get nerfed in Warzone, likely sooner rather than later, but then again, the R9-0 “Fire Shotgun” didn’t get tweaked for months, so you never know with the developers.

Until then, put together this loadout and see how much greener the grass is on the other side.