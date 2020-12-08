Logo
Call of Duty

How to fix Black Ops Cold War “Blackout Trial has ended” bug on Xbox

Published: 8/Dec/2020 20:50 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 22:37

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War

Following the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 prep update that went live on December 8, players on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X & S have started receiving a message starting that “Blackout Trial has ended,” which isn’t letting them log in. Fortunately, a fix has been found.

Currently, it’s unknown how many players are affected by the bug on Xbox. While the problem seems to be widespread, it’s unknown whether or not all players on the platform are receiving this game-breaking bug or if it’s only a select number.

Right now, this glitch seems to be showing up when certain Xbox players attempt to log-in to the game. After pressing all the prompts in the main menu after starting the application, players will be met with a screen that says “Blackout Trial has ended. Purchase the full game in order to unlock Blackout, Multiplayer, and Zombies.”

Thanks to this new update I can’t play the game now. But I got this interesting message. from blackopscoldwar

Obviously, Black Ops Cold War doesn’t have Blackout, all but confirming this is a left-over error from Black Ops 4, the only game in which the battle royale mode appeared in. This isn’t the first time BO4 assets have appeared in BOCW, with many players confirming that certain icons were carried over from that game.

Regardless of the reasoning, the fact of the matter is that it’s stopping Xbox players from logging into and enjoying Black Ops Cold War. That being said, it’s interesting to point out that, as of the time of this writing, it seems like this bug is only affecting Xbox players. PS4, PS5, and PC players have yet to report instances of this bug, at least on a wide-spread scale, that is.

Xbox responds to “Blackout Trial has ended” message

Several hours after the error surfaced, the official Xbox Twitter account announced that they were looking into the issue, which they followed up by saying that a fix had been found: installing any missing content.

Here’s what you need to do if you’re experiencing this problem:

  1. Click on Manage Game and Add-Ons
  2. Select Black Ops Cold War
  3. Install all content packs available for download
  4. Close out of the screen and restart the Black Ops Cold War application

Call of Duty

How to get free Black Ops Cold War & Warzone pre Season 1 bundles

Published: 8/Dec/2020 19:26 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 19:43

by Tanner Pierce
Black Ops Cold War

Activision and Treyarch have started giving players two free bundles ahead of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 1 – here’s everything you need to know about what they include and how to get them

While Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War, which was set to bring brand new maps and integrate the game with Warzone, has been delayed to December 16, players don’t have to wait until then to get their hands on some new, albeit small, content.

Activision and Treyarch have made free two content packs available, the Field Research bundle and the Certified bundle, presumably in order to help tide people over until Season 1. Here’s how you can get your hands on both content drops before the new season starts.

Field Research and Certified Bundles

Both bundles include a number of different items to use in-game: five in the Field Research bundle and four in the Certified bundle. While these packs are specifically for Black Ops Cold War players, it’s important to remember that some of these items, like the blueprints and Operators, are available for use in Warzone as well.

Activision
Black Ops Cold War players are able to get their hands on two free bundles by logging in.
  • Field Research Bundle
    • Epic Park “Scorch” Operator skin
    • Epic Milano “Excavator” blueprint
    • Epic reticle
    • Epic Calling Card
    • Rare “Collectible Tin” Weapon Charm
  • Certified Bundle
    • Epic Garcia “Barrio” Operator skin
    • Rare FFAR “Ground Control” blueprint
    • Epic reticle
    • Epic “Can of Concealment” Weapon Charm

All in all, this is a pretty good deal, especially considering the Milano is one of the better SMGs right now. While the FFAR is nowhere near as good as it once was, it’s still an assault rifle with a high rate of fire, which makes it formidable against other players even after its nerf.

How to get both bundles for free

Luckily, players won’t have to do much of anything to get their hands on these bundles. According to Activision, both will be awarded to players who log-in to the game between December 8 at 10AM PST (1PM EST, 6PM GMT) and December 15 at 11PM PST (2AM EST, 7AM GMT on December 16).

Black Ops Cold War Season 1
Activision
Both free BOCW bundles can be redeemed by simply logging into the game between Dec 8-16.

To be clear, logging in simply means that you just have to open the game and clicking on the “multiplayer” option; playing a match isn’t required. Once you do log-in, the bundles should be in your account and you’re given the option to redeem everything before you even get a chance to go to the multiplayer menu.

Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 1 is scheduled to launch on December 16 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.