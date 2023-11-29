Carrying more items is critical if you wish to survive and succeed in MW3’s new Zombies mode. Here’s everything you need to know about how to carry more items.

Modern Warfare 3 is here, and players are diving into the game’s many modes, whether the usual online multiplayer lobbies or the dedicated Zombies mode that Call of Duty fans know and love.

However, there have been some crucial changes to MW3’s Zombies mode, which is more reminiscent of an extraction shooter rather than the traditional round-based gameplay found in earlier Zombies modes. This means that managing and maximizing your inventory is crucial in MW3 Zombies.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you need to know about how to increase your carrying capacity.

How to carry more items in MW3 Zombies

You can increase your carrying capacity in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies mode by finding or purchasing larger Rucksacks.

At the start of the game, you are equipped with just a Small Rucksack, which limits you to only five item slots. The bag’s small capacity can be frustrating for players as they progress through the game, especially as the difficulty increases. Therefore, it’s important to be on the lookout for ways to increase your carrying capacity.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Finding Rucksacks

One of the only ways to achieve this is by searching for larger Rucksacks within the game. While exploring the map, you should be looking out for lockers. These lockers can contain all kinds of goodies, often with the likes of Medium or even Large-sized Rucksacks.

Article continues after ad

Grabbing one of these significantly larger Rucksacks will increase your item slots and allow for the storage of more weapons, tools, and survival gear.

Activision

Purchasing Rucksacks

The other way to increase carrying capacity is by using the game’s Buy Stations. These Buy Stations are strategically placed around the map and offer players the opportunity to purchase bigger Rucksacks.

Article continues after ad

For example, you can upgrade from a Small Rucksack to a larger one at these stations and then have the ability to carry more items.

Be sure to check out more of our Modern Warfare 3 guides if you want to improve at the latest Call of Duty title.