All new Zombies Schematics in MW3 Season 5

As part of MW3’s Season 5 update, Zombies is getting some brand new content, including Schematics for assistance when facing off against tough bosses.

Developers revealed the new schematics in a recent blog post, each offering unique bonuses that can be useful in various situations and predicaments.

Furthermore, these new Schematics will be released during the mid-season update for MW3 Season 5.

Without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the new Zombie Schematics, including what they are, how to get them, and when you’ll be able to do so.

Article continues after ad

All new Zombie Schematics in MW3 Season 5

Call of Duty MW3 Zombies is getting three new Zombies Schematics in Season 5

As detailed below, three new Zombie Schematics will be added to Modern Warfare 3 as part of the Season 5 update.

Stash Increase

The Stash Increase Schematic allows players to increase the size of their Stash from 20 to 30, in turn making extra room for additional loot and items.

This schematic is particularly useful for long playthroughs, such as finding and collecting multiple items without swapping them or managing your stash capacity closely.

Article continues after ad

Disciple Bottle

This Schematic is very much like giving players a Genie in a bottle. When used, the Disciple Bottle will spawn a Disciple to help take down the waves of Zombies.

Article continues after ad

Disciples are particularly helpful when attempting to complete challenges in a Dark Aether Rift, as they are a strong Special Zombie type in MW3.

Grenade Bandolier

Last but not least, the Grenade Bandolier is the third Zombie Schematic making its way to MW3 for Season 5.

It works similarly to the Restock Perk in multiplayer and Warzone in that the Grenade Bandolier will consistently replenish your Lethal and Tactical equipment.

Rather than having to save your Lethals and Tacticals for extremely dire moments, the Grenade Bandolier allows players to rely on them more and use them in advantageous and aggressive ways rather than simply on the defensive.

Article continues after ad

How to get the new Zombie Schematics in MW3 Season 5

It is expected that players will need to complete challenges and events to increase the chances of getting the new Schematics in Reward Rifts or lootable caches; however, the exact details have yet to be revealed by the dev team.

Article continues after ad

As such, be sure to check back in with this article as we keep it updated with all the latest information.