Warzone 2 could be tied to the Modern Warfare 2 launcher if this bug is anything to go by.

Modern Warfare 2 recently changed its UI, making it easier than before to add friends for multiplayer or Warzone 2. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the simple process.

Modern Warfare 2 players labeled the game’s UI as the “worst in CoD history.” Activision heard the feedback loud and clear and committed to improvements. In the November 22 update, the developers followed through with their promise, improving the camo menus.

In addition to other minor changes, the UI is slowly beginning to improve for the better. For example, a fix rolled out for a social menu bug in November, and an update made it easier to navigate the social menu.

Here’s how to add friends on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, utilizing the new and improved interface.

Activision There are a few ways to add a friend on Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

How to add friends on Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

There are two main methods of adding a friend.

How to add a friend on same console or system

If the person you want to squad up with has the same system as you, the process of adding a friend is extremely easy.

PlayStation

From the home screen, select Friends Go to Add Friend Type in their PSN ID Click Add when you find the correct name

Xbox

Open the Guide panel scroll to the People tab Select Find someone Enter the friends gamertag Select Add friend

From there, on both PlayStation and Xbox, all friends can be found under the Social menu and Friends tab.

How to add friends using an Activision ID

If you need to add a friend using a different system, you will have to find them via their Activision ID.

Activision ID

Scroll over to the Social tab select Add Friend Type in your friend’s Activision ID

Using any of these methods, depending on your other friend’s console or system, will allow you to squad up with teammates.