Logo
Call of Duty

H3CZ explains why FaZe are OpTic’s toughest competition in 2021

Published: 20/Dec/2020 0:05

by Julian Young
OpTic Gaming

Share

Atlanta FaZe Call of Duty League Chicago Huntsmen OpTic Gaming

On the December 18 episode of the Charlie Intel podcast, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez explained why the Atlanta FaZe will be OpTic Chicago’s top challenge in the 2021 Call of Duty League season.

In the 2020 CDL playoffs, OpTic Los Angeles and the Chicago Huntsmen met and the Huntsmen came out on top. Chicago would go on to beat the London Royal Ravens, and then fall to FaZe, 3-1.

After the CDL season ended, Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez announced that he had reacquired the OpTic Gaming brand from Immortals Gaming Club. Then, the OpTic Gaming LA league spot was bought by Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag and 100 Thieves, rebranding to the Los Angeles Thieves while the Huntsmen were rebranded to OpTic Chicago.

As the CDL teams make roster adjustments and prepare for the start of the 2021 season, H3CZ revealed which team he thinks has the best chance of spoiling an OpTic title in 2021, and it’s the same organization that ruined Chicago title hopes in 2020: Atlanta.

For mobile users, segment starts at 51:40.

When asked what team would challenge OpTic Chicago for the 2021 CDL title, H3CZ confirmed the top competitors are FaZe.

He affirmed that after signing Alec ‘Arcitys’ Sanderson, who Chicago let go in their pursuit of Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell, FaZe is now “a more complete team.” This likely because Arcitys, a top-tier AR in the CDL, is considered to be an upgrade from Michael ‘MajorManiak’ Szymaniak at the AR spot. While he acknowledged the FaZe signing of Arcitys was a smart move, he remains confident in his own team’s ability to challenge Atlanta for the 2021 title.

H3CZ pointed out the transition of Dashy from the old OpTic LA team to the new OpTic Chicago roster was an important boost for the team. He had high praise and expectations for Dashy in the 2021 season (and beyond), saying “his ceiling is unmatched.”

CDL Atlanta FaZe Chicago Huntsmen 2020
Call of Duty League
Atlanta FaZe defeated the Chicago Huntsmen in the 2020 CDL playoffs to reach the championship.

“I think we’re good,” H3CZ said, closing out his thoughts on OpTic’s 2021 roster, while still confirming FaZe is the top dog to watch out for.

Likely to start in January, CDL fans should keep a close eye on the brewing rivalry between OpTic and FaZe. With new teams in the league and an updated 4v4 format for the Black Ops Cold War era, CDL fans have plenty of excitement in store for 2021. Even further, one has to wonder if the Dallas Empire will have a chip on their shoulder for being snubbed as team to beat despite their 2020 championship.

With the first announcement from the CDL regarding the league format for 2021 posted on December 18, official confirmation of the season’s start date should not be far behind. Fans should keep an eye on DexertoIntel for future updates.

Call of Duty

New Modern Warfare content leaked: Soap operator, 3 new Warzone weapons

Published: 19/Dec/2020 18:11

by Daniel Cleary
Soap and warzone operator
Infinity Ward / Activision

Share

Modern Warfare Warzone

Call of Duty leaks have revealed an early in-game look at three new weapons, the CX-9, Raal MG, and Sykov, as well as Soap MacTavish’s operator skin that is coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone.

As Black Ops Cold War is integrating with Modern Warfare’s battle royale mode, Warzone players will have plenty of choice when it comes to selecting their loadouts and operators from either game.

Despite the addition of all the Cold War guns and characters, there seems to be even more on the way, with leaks revealing three new weapons and an operator coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone.

skorpion evo in black ops
Treyarch
Modern Warfare leaks hint at the return of the Skorpion and Makarov.

Soap MacTavish and new weapons in Warzone

It was previously leaked that the Makarov, a classic CoD pistol, would be added to Modern Warfare, but it has now been leaked by prominent data miner BKTOOR as the “Sykov”, who also revealed a look at the gun in-game.

BKTOOR shared a look at two other leaked weapons that are expected to arrive in a future Modern Warfare update: the CX-9 & Raal MG.

The CX-9 or “Skorpion” is another classic weapon that has appeared in previous Black Ops titles and it is known for being a submachine gun with a high fire rate.

gameplay RAAL MG , CX-9 , Sykov from modernwarfare

There was also a new LMG revealed called the “Raal MG” and it also appears to have one of the highest fire rates, compared to other weapons in its class.

The prominent Call of Duty leaker also revealed an early look at Captain Soap MacTavish’s skin in-game, following his reveal in the Warzone Intel Mission, but the leak has since been removed from Twitter.

As with all leaks, it is worth noting that these weapons and character skins are still subject to change before Infinity Ward decides to release them in-game.

It is also unclear when these leaked items are expected to arrive in Warzone and Modern Warfare but we’ll be sure to update you with more information when they are announced.