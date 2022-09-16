Forgotten Modern Warfare AR dominates Warzone solo games

If you’re trying to get ahead when it comes to the last few weeks of solos in Warzone, then you might want to consider picking up one of Modern Warfare’s classic rifles.

With Warzone 2 rumored to be a few weeks away, plenty of Call of Duty fans are looking forward to the next battle royale and paying tribute to the original game by plowing plenty of hours into it.

Following the Last Stand update for Season 5, the game’s massive final meta has been dominated by the Armuagerra, UGM, and H4 Blixen, but there are plenty of other options as well – especially if you want to go back to the glory days of Modern Warfare.

In fact, if you’re a Solos-focused player and want to run it back with a few classics, you might want to consider revisiting the FN Scar 17 because it’s still pretty lethal.

Best FN Scar 17 loadout for Warzone

The Modern Warfare staple was highlighted by Warzone YouTuber Metaphor on September 15, as he recommended it as one of the best weapons around for solos at the minute.

“Overall, this gun actually hits super freaking hard,” the YouTuber said. “However, it’s only viable for solos. I don’t recommend running this in any other game mode, but you are going to have success with this thing in solos. It has really, really good bullet velocity, so you can take people out of the air easily.”

The way that the Scar is built, it has a TTK in the region of 735ms up to around 45 meters. Though, with it being a Modern Warfare weapon, the head and neck shot multipliers will help the TTK drop to around 525ms. So, yeah, it’s pretty deadly.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: FORGE TAC 20.0” LB

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Optic: Corp Combat Holo Sight

Magazine: 30-round mags

As per WZRanked stats, while the Scar was popular back in the day, it is no longer used all that much as it clocks in with a pick rate of around 0.13.

It’s unlikely to receive any buffs to make it all that competitive in other game modes, but if you’re a solo player looking for something different for a few weeks, why not give it a go.