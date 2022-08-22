Forgotten Cold War SMG is “top tier” Warzone sniper support gun

Looking for a new SMG or sniper support weapon to run in Warzone? Well, there’s a “slept on” Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gun that might be the answer you’re looking for.

When it comes to picking the absolute best gun in Warzone, there are plenty of different factors to consider. Some players want a dominant all-around option, others want something that’s just good at close-range, while some players will use whatever they’re feeling at the time.

The likes of the Armaguerra, KG M40, STG-44, and H4 Blixen tick many of the boxes for players and, as such, lead the way in the meta. Though, you don’t just have to be a slave to the meta to find success across Warzone.

There are plenty of under-the-radar guns out there that can get the job done, at least for a few games. Black Ops Cold War’s LC-10 very much falls into that category, as players have found it’s a useful sniper support option.

Cold War LC10 could be meta gun in Warzone again

That’s right, the LC10 has had its moment in the spotlight before, and it was pretty dominant in the past, but nerfs have seen its pick rate bottom out and be pretty forgotten by Warzone players.

However, in his August 20 video, YouTuber Metaphor highlighted the Cold War SMG and believes it is “slept on” right now. “It’s definitely a top-tier sniper support,” the Warzone content creator said.

If you’ve got the LC10 maxed out, you’ll be familiar with the best attachments to use, as the Agency Suppressor, 13.9’ Task Force barrel, and Raider Stock all keep their usual places for this build.

Best LC10 Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.9’ Task Force

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Raider Stock

Magazine: 45-round

As noted, the LC10 is certainly an off-meta pick right now, seeing as WZRanked has its pick rate at around 0.26, which is on par with the likes of the PPSH and Sten.

Only time will tell if the Cold War SMG will be able to reclaim a spot amongst the meta, but it’s certainly worth running for a few games if you want to freshen things up.