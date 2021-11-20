Forgotten Cold War AR has better TTK than Warzone meta weapons

Warzone stats have shown that the C58 assault rifle is still one of the battle royale’s best weapons, even though it has slipped out of the meta recently.

Every weapon type has had its moment in the spotlight in Warzone, with different guns rising to the top of the meta at one point or another.

When it comes to assault rifles, Modern Warfare’s Grau, Kilo, and M13 have hung around the top choices even though the meta picks have fallen the way of Cold War’s AK-47, EM2, and FARA 83.

The C58, another Cold War addition, had dominated the assault rifle meta at one point – rising to be the third most-used weapon in the battle royale as well – but it has slipped way outside the meta in recent weeks. However, that could change in the near future.

Warzone stats guru TrueGameData revealed that some players had found that the C58 has a better time-to-kill (TTK) compared to the AK-47 and EM2 – the two top picks in the current AR meta.

Where the C58 gets its advantage comes at long range, specifically, shots from over 38 meters that hit different parts of enemy hitboxes. “The C58, with these shot location percentages actually kills faster than the EM2 and Cold War AK, which is crazy. I mean, most of your engagements with this gun are going to be in those second damage ranges,” the YouTuber explained.

He noted that the EM2 has a leg up when it comes to popularity because it is more versatile than the C58 as it has a similar TTK at the 38+ meter range but has a way better TTK when in close-range fights and after a first shot that lands as a headshot.

Best long range C58 Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 18.7′ Ranger

: 18.7′ Ranger Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Ammo : 45 round mag

: 45 round mag Optic: Axial Arms 3x

As TGD notes, the C58 is “absolutely” a meta weapon but it is being “slept on” because of the current love that the EM2 has been receiving.

The C58 has risen a tiny bit on the WZRanked most-used list, moving more towards 20th overall, but it remains to be seen if it’ll jump back up to its previous spots inside the top five.