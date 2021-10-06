Florida Mutineers reveal 2022 CDL roster after Neptune release

Call of Duty League dominos continue to fall ahead of the CDL 2022 season. And the Florida Mutineers, shortly after releasing Neptune, have announced their starting lineup and roster.

Back on September 4, it was leaked that the New York Subliners were looking to acquire Florida’s upsurging submachine gunner Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud. And many were confused, not expecting the Mutineers to part with a highly touted young piece.

But, after Neptune talked about his issues with Florida’s core in late-September, it was speculated that something had to give.

So it came as little surprise that the Mutineers released the SMG on October 6. And, immediately after, they revealed that Challengers player David ‘Davpadie’ Maslowski would be taking his place.

Florida Mutineers reveal 2022 CDL roster

As shared in an announcement video, Florida’s AR duo are sticking together — with Colt ‘Havok’ McLendon earning his spot alongside Davpadie on SMG.

Neptune indicated that the team’s biggest issues surrounded chemistry, so it will be interesting to see if Davpadie is able to help in that regard. Having posted a number of top-five finishes in Challengers 2021, he may bring a winning mentality.

Here’s how the Mutineers roster is expected to shape up for 2022:

Cesar ‘ Skyz ’ Bueno

Joseph ‘ Owakening ’ Conley

Colt ‘ Havok ’ McLendon

David ‘ Davpadie ’ Maslowski

Christian ‘Yeez’ Faircloth (Substitute)

