Call of Duty League rumored 2022 rosters: Subliners, Thieves, Guerrillas, Surge

As the Call of Duty League’s offseason rostermania heats up, four teams have had star-studded rosters leaked: the New York Subliners, LA Thieves, LA Guerrillas, and Seattle Surge.

CoD fans have been eagerly awaiting more news about the 2021 title, Vanguard, but also about the game’s best players for CDL 2022. Now, some of those questions may have been answered, as numerous rostermania leaks point to rumored lineups.

With top pros like Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, Sam ‘Octane’ Larew, and Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon expected to shift teams — rostermania is as spicy as ever. Those players, alongside some other stars and highly touted Challengers players, are all part of the day’s announcements.

Here’s how the Subliners, Thieves, Guerrillas, and Surge rumored rosters look for CDL 2022.

Possibly the most exciting of the rumored rosters, it looks like New York may be working to reunite two of CoD’s most winningest players: Crimsix and James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks.

Past that, the Thieves and Guerrillas reported rosters also have serious starpower — while the Surge bring up some intriguing young talent.

New York Subliners rumored 2022 roster

James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter

Paco ‘HyDra’ Rusiewiez

Travis ‘Neptune’ McCloud

LA Thieves rumored 2022 roster

Kenny ‘Kenny’ Williams

Sam ‘Octane’ Larew

Dylan ‘Envoy’ Hannon

Zack ‘Drazah’ Jordan

LA Guerrillas rumored 2022 roster

Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat

Cuyler ‘Huke’ Garland

Obaid ‘Asim’ Asim

Peirce ‘Gunless’ Hillman

Seattle Surge rumored 2022 roster

Lamar ‘Accuracy’ Abedi

Makenzie ‘Mack’ Kelley

Daunte ‘Sib’ Gray

Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari

All rumored rosters are courtesy of INTELCallofDuty, who shared the leaked lineups based on information from sources. It’s worth noting that no deals can be made official until September 5, meaning that these rosters are all entirely speculative.

When rosters are finally formalized, we’ll be sure to keep fans in the loop over at DexertoIntel and with our rostermania hub for CDL 2022.