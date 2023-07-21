FaZe Swagg reveals game-winning Warzone loadout from WSOW Stage 2 Final

FaZe Swagg qualified for the 2023 World Series of Warzone Global Finals, and the YouTuber shared the Cronen Squall loadout used in the process.

15 North American teams and 15 EU teams punched their ticket to the World Series of Warzone 2023 Global Finals during Stage 2. An additional 20 Trios from the Warzone 2 Last Chance Qualifiers will also travel to London on September 16 to compete for $600,000.

Stage 2 dwindled the NA playing field from 25 trios down to 15, taking the best-performing teams based on their scores from six Warzone 2 matches.

FaZe Swagg, SuperEvan, and Zcolorss needed 15 points in the final WSOW Stage 2 match to secure a top-15 spot. The trio went above and beyond to lock in their spot in the Grand Finals, and Swagg’s Cronen Squall came in clutch.

Swagg qualifies for World Series of Warzone 2023 Global Finals

A three-kill and zero-kill game put Swagg and company in a tough spot heading into the sixth and final Stage 2 match. The trio left it all on the battlefield with a 42-point performance. Swagg chipped in 5 kills using the Cronen Squall.

In May, the Cronen Squall saw decreases in damage range, headshot multiplier, and maximum damage per shot against armor. A substantial nerf knocked the Cronen Squall out of Warzone 2’s meta, but Season 4 Reloaded restored the battle rifle to its former glory.

A weapon-wide damage profile change gave the Cronen Squall the fastest TTK in Warzone 2 among long-range meta weapons.

Best Warzone 2 Cronen Squall loadout

Here is FaZe Swagg’s WSOS Cronen Squall loadout.

Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

HR6.8 Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: SZ Recharge-DX

SZ Recharge-DX Magazine: 50-Round Drum

For other loadouts, check out our guide on the best Warzone 2 weapons in Season 4 Reloaded.