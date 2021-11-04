FaZe Clan sign ZooMaa as content creator & confirm continued support for The Flank

After two years with the New York Subliners as a CDL player and content creator, ZooMaa is returning to FaZe Clan along with his beloved competitive Call of Duty live stream, “The Flank.”

Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto, fresh off an eight-year professional CoD career, has become a major fixture in the content scene. After retiring due to a thumb injury, the renowned SMG player started “The Flank,” a podcast and live stream that brings pro players’ insights to the community.

Now, after leaving NYSL, ZooMaa is officially rejoining FaZe Clan as a content creator.

Having spent four years in FaZe’s red and black from 2015 to 2019, the ties between the creator and the org are clear. And, with his new ventures into the livestreaming & podcasting worlds — the potential for content is high.

The return of FaZe ZooMaa: FaZe Clan bring back former pro

🚨 FaZe @ZooMaa is back. The Stallion officially returns to @FaZeClan as a content creator, with the org committed to continue building @TheFlank. pic.twitter.com/hfugthADmM — DEXERTO Intel (@DexertoIntel) November 4, 2021

In ZooMaa’s announcement press release, FaZe founder ‘CBass’ spoke about the return: “ZooMaa has been part of the FaZe family since he began competing for us in 2015. Having him return to the brand in the next stage of his career, as a creator, is something we are extremely excited about.”

Calling Tommy a “natural fit” for the brand, FaZe emphasized its appreciation for his transition into content creation from professional competition.

The organization has noted their plans to “empower” his work, particularly with the multi-format show: “The Flank.” Without specifying exact details, FaZe explained that they intend to bring The Flank “to new heights” and that the show will be “integrated into FaZe Clan’s content repertoire.”

On ZooMaa’s end, he’s thanked the Subliners, teammates, and fans for support thus far, before looking forward to the new partnership: “I couldn’t be more excited to be welcomed back to FaZe Clan with open arms and am excited for what the future holds. FaZe Up!”