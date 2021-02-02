Facebook Gaming looking to stop cheating streamers after Vikkstar's Warzone boycott - Dexerto

Seemingly in response to content creator Vikkstar quitting Warzone over hacking and the streaming of said hacks on social media, Facebook Gaming has taken steps to block cheaters from broadcasting that kind of content on their platform.

If you’ve been annoyed with the number of players streaming themselves cheating in games like Warzone, then there’s some good news on the way for you.

Facebook Gaming has announced that it will be taking steps to curb cheaters who stream content on their platform, according to industry insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau.

Facebook tells me they have fully demonetized and removed from their Level Up program the Call of Duty Warzone cheater that Vikkstar spoke about in his video, along with several other accounts streaming cheats. Facebook says it will be stepping up efforts against streaming cheats — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 1, 2021

Some of the steps the company will be taking to cut down on the number of cheaters, according to Slasher, includes the removal of players from the Partner and Level Up programs. This means those streamers will no longer be able to “access monetization features like Stars and Fan Subscriptions.

The news comes a couple of days after popular CoD content creator Vikkstar announced via YouTube that he would be quitting Warzone due to the number of cheaters in the game.

Read More: Black Ops Cold War Zombies fan beats Die Maschine easter egg with a piano

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on January 30, 2021, Vikkstar witnessed someone streaming with cheats in Warzone on Facebook. Understandably getting frustrated by the blatant hacking going on on the broadcast, seemingly without punishment.

According to Slasher, Facebook has since demonetized and removed the hacker seen in the video from their Level Up program, “along with several other accounts who stream cheats.”

from a Facebook representative: “Cheating is not welcome on Facebook Gaming.” pic.twitter.com/5E5fqbyPnb — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 1, 2021

As for Vikkstar himself, earlier today he announced that he had an open line of communication with Activision about the cheating problem in the game. It’s likely that Warzone isn’t completely dead to him and that the Facebook stream was just the final affront.

Read More: Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug makes care packages go missing

Like all efforts to remove and ban cheaters from having a platform, it remains to be seen how effective Facebook’s measures will be. Only time will tell.