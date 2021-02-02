 Facebook Gaming looking to stop cheating streamers after Vikkstar's Warzone boycott - Dexerto
Facebook Gaming looking to stop cheating streamers after Vikkstar’s Warzone boycott

Published: 2/Feb/2021 2:22

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Facebook

Seemingly in response to content creator Vikkstar quitting Warzone over hacking and the streaming of said hacks on social media, Facebook Gaming has taken steps to block cheaters from broadcasting that kind of content on their platform.

If you’ve been annoyed with the number of players streaming themselves cheating in games like Warzone, then there’s some good news on the way for you.

Facebook Gaming has announced that it will be taking steps to curb cheaters who stream content on their platform, according to industry insider Rod ‘Slasher’ Breslau.

Some of the steps the company will be taking to cut down on the number of cheaters, according to Slasher, includes the removal of players from the Partner and Level Up programs. This means those streamers will no longer be able to “access monetization features like Stars and Fan Subscriptions.

The news comes a couple of days after popular CoD content creator Vikkstar announced via YouTube that he would be quitting Warzone due to the number of cheaters in the game.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel on January 30, 2021, Vikkstar witnessed someone streaming with cheats in Warzone on Facebook. Understandably getting frustrated by the blatant hacking going on on the broadcast, seemingly without punishment.

According to Slasher, Facebook has since demonetized and removed the hacker seen in the video from their Level Up program, “along with several other accounts who stream cheats.”

As for Vikkstar himself, earlier today he announced that he had an open line of communication with Activision about the cheating problem in the game. It’s likely that Warzone isn’t completely dead to him and that the Facebook stream was just the final affront.

Like all efforts to remove and ban cheaters from having a platform, it remains to be seen how effective Facebook’s measures will be. Only time will tell.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies fan beats Die Maschine easter egg with a piano

Published: 1/Feb/2021 23:48

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Pexels, Bryan Geraldo

In case you ever wanted to feel worse about not completing the main quest in Die Maschine, one Black Ops Cold War fan has managed to beat the map’s main easter egg while only using a piano keyboard as a controller.

Using weird and unusual controller’s to play Call of Duty games is nothing new. One streamer famously uses recorders, guitars, and other instruments to play Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War, usually to disastrous results.

While these controllers are usually incredibly hard to use, one content creator has not only used one but has made quite an impressive feat while doing so.

YouTuber WhoovieCOD recently played Black Ops Cold War Zombies using only an electronic piano keyboard and even ended up completing the main easter egg quest on Die Maschine. Not only was he able to beat it using the instrument but he also did it solo, making the feat all the more impressive.

Activision
YouTuber WhoovieCOD was able to beat the Die Maschine Easter Egg on his 11th attempt with a literal keyboard.

According to the YouTuber, he was able to complete the egg using the keyboard on his eleventh try. While that might seem like a large amount of attempts for a normal player, when you consider the fact that he’s using a “controller” that wasn’t designed for games, it actually becomes stunning that it didn’t take more.

For the most part, it seems like a genuine run using only the keyboard. The only time he uses a mouse, according to the video, is when he has to select a perk at the Der Wunderfiz machine and that seemed to be the case because he couldn’t select it with the keyboard itself.

WhoovieCOD chronicled his time completing the egg in a 13-minute YouTube video, which was obviously compressed for time, and it’s a pretty entertaining to watch. There’s even one point where the program for the keyboard freezes, resulting in him scrambling to get it up and running and pause the game before anything bad happens.

WhoovieCOD claims in the video that he is the first person in the world to beat the easter egg, or any COD Zombies easter egg, with a piano. Right now, it’s unknown whether or not either of these claims is actually true based on just the video, but nonetheless, it’s still impressive.

With the release of Firebase Z on February 4, 2021, one has to wonder if the YouTuber will attempt to complete that map’s main quest with a piano when it releases. Only time will tell.