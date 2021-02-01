 Black Ops Cold War Zombies fan beats Die Maschine easter egg with a piano - Dexerto
Black Ops Cold War Zombies fan beats Die Maschine easter egg with a piano

Published: 1/Feb/2021

by Tanner Pierce
Activision/Pexels, Bryan Geraldo

In case you ever wanted to feel worse about not completing the main quest in Die Maschine, one Black Ops Cold War fan has managed to beat the map’s main easter egg while only using a piano keyboard as a controller.

Using weird and unusual controller’s to play Call of Duty games is nothing new. One streamer famously uses recorders, guitars, and other instruments to play Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Black Ops Cold War, usually to disastrous results.

While these controllers are usually incredibly hard to use, one content creator has not only used one but has made quite an impressive feat while doing so.

YouTuber WhoovieCOD recently played Black Ops Cold War Zombies using only an electronic piano keyboard and even ended up completing the main easter egg quest on Die Maschine. Not only was he able to beat it using the instrument but he also did it solo, making the feat all the more impressive.

Activision
YouTuber WhoovieCOD was able to beat the Die Maschine Easter Egg on his 11th attempt with a literal keyboard.

According to the YouTuber, he was able to complete the egg using the keyboard on his eleventh try. While that might seem like a large amount of attempts for a normal player, when you consider the fact that he’s using a “controller” that wasn’t designed for games, it actually becomes stunning that it didn’t take more.

For the most part, it seems like a genuine run using only the keyboard. The only time he uses a mouse, according to the video, is when he has to select a perk at the Der Wunderfiz machine and that seemed to be the case because he couldn’t select it with the keyboard itself.

WhoovieCOD chronicled his time completing the egg in a 13-minute YouTube video, which was obviously compressed for time, and it’s a pretty entertaining to watch. There’s even one point where the program for the keyboard freezes, resulting in him scrambling to get it up and running and pause the game before anything bad happens.

WhoovieCOD claims in the video that he is the first person in the world to beat the easter egg, or any COD Zombies easter egg, with a piano. Right now, it’s unknown whether or not either of these claims is actually true based on just the video, but nonetheless, it’s still impressive.

With the release of Firebase Z on February 4, 2021, one has to wonder if the YouTuber will attempt to complete that map’s main quest with a piano when it releases. Only time will tell.

Bizarre Black Ops Cold War bug makes care packages go missing

Published: 1/Feb/2021

by Jacob Hale
Activision

A bizarre bug in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is making care packages literally go missing after being called in.

Like any other game, Black Ops Cold War has not been without its bugs since launching back in November 2020.

In the past, we’ve seen players losing camos that they’ve worked hard to earn, as well as people’s VTOL scorestreaks freezing in mid-air.

This one, though, is taking away our sacred care packages, causing them to simply not drop into the map, and it’s not clear how or why this bug is occurring.

black ops cold war care package war machine
Activision/YouTube: VoidGod93291
The Care Package can grant you any manner of goods.

The Care Package costs 2000 score in Black Ops Cold War, so while it’s on the lower end of the scorestreak scale, it can swing a game either way due to its ability to drop high streaks. If you’re lucky enough to pick up something like a Chopper Gunner, it could solidify your win, while pulling an RC-XD or Counter Spy Plane is a little disappointing.

Because of this gamble, it’s always exciting to see what comes out of your Care Package — but what if the streak never even turns up?

While we’ve all encountered them landing on roofs or out of reach places, this clip below from liokazar on Reddit sees it seemingly not drop out of the drop ship at all, with the plane just flying off without delivering the goods.

Anyone else’s care packages just… not drop? from r/blackopscoldwar

At first glance, it seems the Care Package probably just landed on the roof, but you can see no outline of it or icon of a scorestreak up there, which suggests it simply never dropped out.

This is confirmed by liokazar in the comments of the original post, too, saying that there was no signifier that the care package was up there as there usually would be.

This is definitely a bizarre one, and is hard to figure out what exactly had happened — but Treyarch may want to confirm whether or not Care Package helicopters are ignoring the one and only job they have in the game.