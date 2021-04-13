Everything coming in CoD Mobile Season 3 update: weapons, maps, release date, more - Dexerto

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 3 update is on the horizon and we’ve got a complete rundown on everything there is to know. From the release date to all the new content, here’s what to expect.

Following on from a stacked season filled to the brim with new content, CoD Mobile doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. Season 3: Tokyo Escape is just days away and there’s plenty to look forward to.

No different from previous updates, we’ve got new maps and new guns on the way to keep things fresh. On top of that, developers have also teased a few unique surprises.

If you’re looking to get ahead of the curve and prepare for what’s coming, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a complete overview of everything we know thus far.

New CoD Mobile weapons coming in Season 3

🤔 Look familiar?

❓ Can you guess what weapon this is? 🔜 You can expect it to arrive in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/s5acGodcAE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 4, 2021

If you’ve been playing for a while now, you know the drill when it comes to new seasonal updates. New weaponry is all but a given at this point and Season 3 has more than one fresh addition on the way.

First up is a new SMG that will be familiar to veterans of the franchise. The Bizon is a weapon that’s appeared in a number of titles since 2007’s Modern Warfare. Now, it’s making its debut in CoD Mobile as the PP19 Bizon.

The fast-firing SMG is sure to be a popular pick throughout the first few weeks but that’s not all. An extremely powerful pistol is also on the way to shake up the meta.

🆕A new pistol is making its way to the next season!

❓Can you guess what it is? 🔜Coming soon to #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/OtIdZ6nnnx — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 11, 2021

Modern Warfare’s Renetti pistol is also set for CoD Mobile’s Season 3 update. While a sidearm might not sound all too exciting at first, the Renetti comes with some unique features. Not only can it be used in Akimbo form, but its burst attachment gives it some of the highest damage output possible.

If the Renetti works in the exact same way, it’s sure to be a devastating addition to the CoD Mobile arsenal.

New maps in CoD Mobile Season 3

On top of the new weaponry, CoD Mobile also appears to be in store for a new map. Developers teased something “familiar” on April 11. Locked in for the upcoming season, the teaser revealed an exotic location that strikes a close resemblance to Oasis from Modern Warfare 3.

There’s no telling what modes this returning map will be available in just yet. But if it follows MW3, it should be a great fit for regular team sizes.

Not only that but Coastal is also on the way for Season 3 as well. This new addition will be made available “shortly after” the new seasonal update arrives.

🗺Another new and unique CODM map is coming and preparing for deployment! 👍Coastal, a new multiplayer map, will be hitting #CODMobile shortly after the launch of Season 3! pic.twitter.com/5Js6FmdSmT — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 13, 2021

Having already been available in the Chinese version, this is an entirely new design built from the ground up in CoD Mobile.

Riot Shields coming to CoD Mobile in Season 3?

Last but not least, there are sure to be some secrets hidden away in the Season 3 update. One such surprise has already been hinted at in the latest community update.

“There may or may not be a riot shield coming in some form,” the devs teased on April 10. While fans may have expected to use the Riot Shield as a proper weapon, it seems to be coming in a different way.

We’ll just have to wait and see what that looks like. For now, our money is on some form of killstreak or even a new addition to the battle royale experience.

CoD Mobile Season 3 release date

No different from previous seasons, the current Battle Pass gives us a good idea of when Season 3 will get underway. CoD Mobile’s Season 2 pass is all set to end on April 16. Therefore, the new season will be starting up right after.

While no exact timing is locked in just yet, expect devs to confirm patch times in the near future. We’ll be sure to keep you posted here as a specific hour is nailed down.