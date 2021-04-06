Deadly Warzone SMG confirmed for CoD Mobile Season 3 - Dexerto

The Call of Duty Mobile devs have revealed that a deadly Modern Warfare weapon is coming in 2021’s Season 3 update, and it should be easily recognizable if you play Warzone.

For years now, there has been a section of Call of Duty fans who want to see a game unlike any other. They want to do away with the new yearly release and have Activision release a game that brings together some of the most popular things from CoD history.

That, on console and PC at least, seems like a pipedream. However, if you’ve got a mobile device, Call of Duty Mobile is pretty much what some fans want.

Advertisement

The game has plenty of throwbacks to old CoD titles, as well as some unique stuff of its own, and when Season 3 rolls around, more classic weapons are coming to the fold.

PP Bizon in CoD Mobile

That’s right, the developers have begun their teases for Season 3, dropping a small snippet of a video for a new map, as well as a new weapon.

The image for the new weapon is just like recent teases. A dark outline of the weapon is visible and set against a colorful background. “Look familiar? Can you guess what weapon this is? You can expect it to arrive in the next season of COD Mobile!” the devs tweeted on April 4

Advertisement

Anyone who has played Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) or Warzone will instantly be able to tell you what the new weapon is as it’s the Bizon SMG.

🤔 Look familiar?

❓ Can you guess what weapon this is? 🔜 You can expect it to arrive in the next season of #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/s5acGodcAE — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) April 4, 2021

Some fans quickly called for the devs to start adding weapons from Black Ops titles, given there’s been an influx of Modern Warfare-based weapons recently.

That could be possible seeing as last season, Modern Warfare and Black Ops weapons were added side-by-side.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the devs decide to do but Season 3 isn’t all that far away so the wait won’t be too long.