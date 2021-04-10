Warzone spray glitch lets players shoot while downed - Dexerto

Some Warzone players have been using a spray exploit that allows them to shoot while downed and waiting for a revive from a teammate.

It’s been a little over a year since Warzone first launched, and in that time, players have had their fun with bugs and exploits.

Some of the bugs can be pretty harmless and ultimately funny given that there have been cases of players running around with no limbs and driving destroyed vehicles.

These bugs don’t ruin the flow of the game or experience for others say like the Stim Glitch and Invisibilty issues have before. Now though, the shooting while downed bug has made it’s return to Warzone, but it now requires some expert timing.

Redditors zer0dark30 and ActivisionSD showed that the bug is back but this time around you won’t just be blessed with holding your weapon after being knocked down.

Instead, you have to use a spray at the right time in order to pull out a weapon. The precise timing needed to pull the exploit off makes it pretty hard to do constantly, given the game has to register the spray going off.

Like the other shooting while downed glitches, your character immediately drops into the Last Stand position and has their weapon of choice pointed at the enemy. However, in the case of zer0dark30, it didn’t help too much as the enemy blasted them away.

As noted, the shooting while downed glitch isn’t a brand new thing to Warzone, it has ruined many a match before. However, the use of sprays to do so is new.

If players put the time and effort in, they probably can master it to a point, and that might prompt Raven Software to address it.

However, if players do start picking it up and shooting while downed, there’s no doubt that the community would be outraged. So, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.