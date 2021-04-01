Enable: OpTic Chicago starting CDL Stage 2 Major in Losers would be "scary" - Dexerto

If OpTic Chicago falters in the upcoming LA Guerrillas Home Series, they’ll be starting the Stage 2 Major in the Losers Bracket. The Reverse Sweep crew of Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt, Jonathan ‘Pacman’ Tucker, and Katie Bedford recently discussed how that would be “horrible” for the Green Wall.

Following OpTic’s worst week yet, as the stacked lineup lost six maps in a row against Minnesota and Florida, their backs are now against the wall. Currently fifth in the Group B standings, one more loss “guarantees a Losers start in Major 2,” as Bedford explained.

Throughout the next Home Series event, starting April 1, OpTic has to take on an upsurging Seattle before meeting the 2020 champs Dallas Empire. “Anything can happen,” according to Pacman, but the Chicago squad needs a huge rebound if they want to start in the upper bracket for the Major.

Should they fall short and drop either series, it could leave them in a “horrible” position, Enable said.

“It would be horrible for them to start this Major in Losers, for their mentality.” Struggling more than ever before in Week 2, OpTic is certainly in a slump. “Now I lost full,” Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper tweeted after the second loss of the week.

Clearly agitated at their performance, another week of shortcomings could be disastrous heading into the Major. ““If they start in Losers and say they end the second Major out early, who knows what their mindset is moving forward,” Enable added.

While that’s obviously the worst-case scenario, it might not be all doom and gloom. Should they fall short, it’s going to be “scary” for their first opponents in the Major. “You don’t want to fight OpTic in Losers early,” Pacman stressed.

“If they get out of this slump, they’re going to be an intimidating team to go up against in the Losers bracket, especially early on,” Enable agreed.

Things are incredibly “tight from top to bottom” in the current CDL standings. Therefore, the LA Home Series “can tell us a lot before we get to the Major.”

Could OpTic’s downward trend continue or will the Green Wall bounce back? Be sure to stay up to date with all the latest results at @DexertoIntel.