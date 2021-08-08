Enable believes FormaL’s IW showing is best CoD Champs performance ever

Ian ‘Enable’ Wyatt has pinpointed Matthew ‘FormaL’ Piper’s Infinite Warfare showing as the best Call of Duty Championships performance of all time, despite some marked competition from Simp, Crimsix, and ACHES.

For all the hype surrounding major tournaments, nothing in the professional CoD calendar arouses as much interest as CoD Champs. The annual event sees players given the unique opportunity to earn a championship ring – and offers the most lucrative prize pool.

CoD Champs 2021, ending the Black Ops Cold War season, will see $5 million put on the line. Naturally, winning such a big event takes composure, preparation, and talent.

Advertisement

We’ve seen some truly memorable performances at CoD Champs over the years but, for Enable, FormaL’s performance at Infinite Warfare’s Champs stands out as the all-time best.

Any fan of competitive CoD will know of OpTic Gaming’s success at the 2017 World Championships, cementing the ring for the dynasty roster – widely considered the best Call of Duty team ever assembled.

Read More: CoD leaker gives promising update on Modern Warfare 2019 sequel

While the pressure was on OpTic following their failures at the Champs of Advanced Warfare and Black Ops III, they more than rose to the challenge. However, FormaL was the stand out with his NV4, as Enable highlighted in a recent Reverse Sweep.

Advertisement

“The best individual performance at Call of Duty Champs is going to none other than OpTic Gaming’s very own FormaL in Infinite Warfare,” he said. “It was the only time the Dynasty got a CoD Champs win… I played at this event. FormaL had the most insane event I think I have ever seen in my life. From top to bottom, it didn’t matter the mode.”

He continued: “‘I’m pretty sure overall, counting bracket play, he had like a 1.5 K/D. Which is unheard of. Legitimately a 1.5. He was just doing everything. They won two best-of-fives versus EnVy. It was crazy. He looked by far the best player that I’ve ever seen. Like Usain Bolt in his prime – when he’s jogging and still like 4 feet in front of the next guy who’s second. That was FormaL.”

Advertisement

It was never going to go down without a discussion though. Pacman chose the duo of ACHES and Crim in Ghosts, while Katie opted for Simp in Black Ops 4.

They’re all good shouts, but we’d struggle to look past FormaL’s dominance in Infinite Warfare as well.