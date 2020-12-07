Logo
Call of Duty

Team ‘BabyFaZe’ wins CDL Challengers cup #1: final placements & results

Published: 7/Dec/2020 5:40

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War Challengers
Activision

Call of Duty League Challengers

The very first Call of Duty Challengers event of the Black Ops Cold War cycle is officially in the books as the top amateur players across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific battled it out. Here’s a full recap of how it all played out.

Black Ops Cold War might still be fresh, but the world’s best amateur players are already grinding it out in official competitions. Challengers Cups are the biggest open events across every major region, so all of the top names in the scene come out to give it their all.

From former Call of Duty League talent to up and coming stars carving out a name for themselves, it’s the ultimate proving ground. Well over a thousand teams entered the running for this first Challengers event. Though only a select few could place in the money.

If you missed the weekend-long event, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a complete breakdown of how the first Challengers Cup of BOCW unfolded across each region.

NA Challengers Cup #1 Results

As a result of competitive CoD shrinking teams down to four players per roster, it’s safe to say that Challengers is more competitive than ever before. Various CDL-level pros have formed teams in the amateur circuit to prove their value and make their way back to the very top of the scene. From ACHES to Chino and even Karma, there were a ton of big names involved in this first NA event.

After a long bracket with hundreds of teams, the finals came down to a matchup between BabyFaZe and Revenge Tour. Ultimately, BabyFaZe continued a hotstreak, outclassing their opponents 3-0 and carrying out a nine map win streak from the upper bracket.

Meanwhile, veterans like Karma, finished in the Top 6 alongside ACHES, Classic, and Saints. Other familiar names such as Triumph and the Los Angeles Guerillas Academy team also pushed through to the top of the standings in this opening event.

Placement Team Prize
1st BabyFaZe $2,000
2nd Revenge Tour $500
3rd HYXR
4th Westernos
Top 6 LvG imagine?
LAG Academy
Top 8 Triumph
Sicario Gaming

EU Challengers Cup #1 Results

On the European side of things, a formidable new squad has emerged. Coming from multiple rosters in the Modern Warfare season, House Tarth collects some of the best talent in the region and they’ve proven their skills in this first event.

It seems we could have a close rivalry at the top of the scene for quite some time. Team Singularity managed to push through the lower bracket and win the first bo5 in the finals. However, House Tarth fought back and swept through the second bo5 in the blink of an eye.

Veteran names like Dqvee, Weeman, and Breszy, all made an impact in the top eight for this opening event. Expect to see them keeping form throughout the coming year. 

Placement Team Prize
1st  House Tarth $2,000
2nd  Team Singularity $500
3rd  BULLFROG  –
4th  RAMS  –
Top 6  Connect 4  –
 Xbox Squad  –
Top 8  Obtained Esports  –
 Team Sween  –

APAC Challengers Cup #1 Results

A familiar name dominated the first event in APAC. Continuing their undefeated streak in a new title, with some new firepower, Renegades took out the grand prize this time around. Hot off the heels of a flawless Modern Warfare season, the roster had been revamped slightly ahead of BOCW.

Former Paris Legion players Shockz and Louqa joined previous members Fighta and Pred. They cruised through the upper bracket and swept the grand final series over VOID.

Various Japanese teams managed to crack into the top eight, though it seems they’ll have a mountain to climb if anyone wants to dethrone Renegades in BOCW.

Placement Team Prize
1st Renegades $1,000
2nd VOID $500
3rd Chiefs Esports Club
4th 2Balanced
Top 6 SCARZ
CYCLOPS ag
Top 8 Libalent Vertex
nothing pleases us
How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.