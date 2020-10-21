 Dr Disrespect explains how Black Ops Cold War could be "so much more fun" - Dexerto
Dr Disrespect explains how Black Ops Cold War could be “so much more fun”

Published: 21/Oct/2020 3:29

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dr Disrespect Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch / Dr Disrespect

Black Ops Cold War Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect has chimed in on the much-maligned SBMM system used in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and other titles, and although he doesn’t blame Treyarch, the Doc is less than impressed with the system and wants it removed.

Dr Disrespect is all about violence, speed, and momentum. However, he hasn’t been able to spread his wings in Black Ops Cold War and fly like the eagle he was born to be, and he blames it all on SBMM.

SBMM, which stands for skill-based matchmaking, is a system used in many popular games to try and balance out lobbies.

Some players and developers think it’s a good thing, but many others believe it tends to ‘punish’ higher-skilled players like Dr Disrespect. It throws them into lobbies with other elite players, which results in ‘sweaty’ games where everyone is good and trying really hard to win.

The game becomes more serious and less casual, and it demands more effort, which is less than ideal for streamers like the Doc, who want to entertain.

Treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is one of many games that uses SBMM.

Dr Disrespect has never been one to hold his tongue and mince his words on matters important to him. In his latest stream, he had a frustrating time playing Black Ops Cold War due to SBMM and shared his thoughts.

Man, that SBMM, what a… what a…” he said, struggling to find the words to summarize his rage. “SBMM results to exact same fight every single time.” It’s a sentiment shared by players from many different games and skill brackets.

“It has nothing to do with… game design,” he added.

“Treyarch knocks it out the park… I just think it has something to do with a lot of the technical stuff… I would take that tech out.”

Dr Disrespect
Dr Disrespect isn’t one to hold back on his opinions, especially when it comes to games.

Dr Disrespect knows that it isn’t Treyarchs fault. Instead, he refers to a “third-party” who works with them and “manages all the data and everything.” He says, “they’re able to make all these tweaks, and all that stuff,” and the fact that SBMM is implemented at all is “such a bummer.”

“I want some sheep in my lobbies,” he said. “I want a couple triple peekers. The game could like just be so much more fun. I don’t understand why they have it.”

The related segment begins at 3:38:30 in the video below.

Dr Disrespect isn’t the first person to express his concerns about SBMM, and he won’t be the last. However, the Doc is a pillar in the gaming community. He has also been involved in some behind-the-scenes level design, so his opinion has some weight.

Either way, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is still loads of fun. SBMM might even help you become a better player if you’re willing to embrace it.

Call of Duty

Scump says “a lot could go wrong” with CDL switching to PC next season

Published: 21/Oct/2020 0:06

by Albert Petrosyan
CDL / Scump - Twitch

Call of Duty League Scump

With the Call of Duty League switching from console to PC for the 2021 season, at least at the professional level, Chicago Huntsmen’s legendary CoD pro Seth ‘Scump’ Abner has detailed some of the potential issues that could arise.

The Call of Duty League’s switch from console to PC was inevitable, but that doesn’t mean the transition will be without its faults; one major concern, of course, has been hacking. Maybe not in the competitive scene, but the growing presence of PC in CoD this year (with the addition of cross-play and Warzone) has exposed Activision’s inability to handle the issue on a large scale.

Add in the fact that the CDL’s Challengers circuit and in-game ranked mode(s), for example, will support both console & PC, and suddenly the concern is heightened. And while it’s unlikely that anyone in the pro ranks would cheat, if the 2021 season starts out online, there’s a chance that, at the very least, accusations could start flying around.

Scump was asked about this switch during one of his recent streams and, uncoincidentally, hacking was the first thing he brought up: “The one thing that could go wrong – if there’s hackers, any kind of competitive playlist is chalked. That’s definitely something to worry about.”

“That is going to be very annoying if hackers just run rampant in all the ranked playlists,” he went on. “If there are hackers, it’s chalked. There’s supposed to be anti-cheat in the works? Hopefully, they do a good job with it and hopefully, everything is good.”

The veteran also brought up the potential situations where the gaming rigs experience issues during competitions: “‘PC crash during a tournament is bound to happen,’ more than likely, yeah. There’s a lot of things that could go wrong, definitely a LOT of things that could go wrong.”

There was one positive bit of news that Scump revealed during this discussion: the CDL is working on adding a ‘pause feature’ that would allow them to stop and start matches if need be.

The lack of such a feature really became apparent during the 2020 campaign, especially the CDL Playoffs, when teams like OpTic Gaming LA and London Royal Ravens had players booted offline mid-match.

As a result, since the disconnections occurred too late into the respective Hardpoint games, both teams had to play the round a man down, 4v5, which inevitably led them to lose.

Needless to say, had a pause feature existed, the whole situation could have been avoided. Instead, the CDL was forced to stream all matches with a massive delay so that viewers with ill-intentions couldn’t hit anyone offline.

CDL Hardpoint restart rules
Call of Duty League
Without a pause feature, the CDL installed these unpopular rules for if/when Hardpoint matches needed to be restarted.

Ultimately, the Call of Duty League’s switch to PC is a “step in the right direction,” as Scump remarked, but there are definitely potential problems that could stem from the transition. We’ll just have to wait and see.

For more information about the upcoming campaign, make sure to visit our CDL 2021 season hub.