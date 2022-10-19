Dr Disrespect claims Warzone 2 needs “dramatic” changes to succeed

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Streaming star Dr Disrespect believes Warzone 2 has to be “dramatically” different to the original battle royale if it has any hopes of at least keeping his interest around.

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on the horizon, plenty of fans are gearing up to say goodbye to Warzone and finally get their hands on Warzone 2.0 when that drops.

While the name will be somewhat similar, the follow-up to the successful battle royale title is going to have plenty of differences. There’s a new map, a new loadout system, and all-new ways to get your hands on loot as well.

There is, of course, plenty of excitement surrounding Warzone 2.0, but there are also plenty of doubters too. You can add Dr Disrespect to that list, as he believes the new BR title will need to have some massive differences from its predecessor.

Dr Disrespect explains why Warzone 2 needs to be “dramatically” different

The Two-Time, who is a former Call of Duty developer, hasn’t been shy about his criticism of the battle royale over the last few years – as he’s constantly taken shots at the devs about the state of things.

During his October 14 stream, the YouTube star dove back in for another few matches, but quickly found himself annoyed by the battle royale and wanting to play something different. Being outgunned by an enemy in his third game of the day really sealed things.

“This game is literally built for 11-12-year-olds now. You can’t see s**t, not interested, I’ve done it all in this game,” he said. “I mean, Warzone 2 is going to have to be dramatically different from this game. I’m telling you, dramatically different.”

Timestamp of 2:05:00

The Doc didn’t expand on that point of view, but as he’s said countless times in the past, he’d like to see the speed of the game bumped up – especially when it comes to solos.

He might get his wish, given there will be a new take on how the zones operate in Warzone 2, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the Doc thinks once he gets his hands on it.