DMZ Season 6 update patch notes: Buy Station price changes, killstreak changes, more
DMZ Season 6 finally changes the parameters for Assimilation, improves the bounty system, and decreases killstreak spam.
It remains to be seen if Sledgehammer Games has any plans to bring back DMZ in Modern Warfare 3. Fear started to spread in August as DMZ fans expressed concerns about the extraction shooter becoming a “forgotten” game mode. Infinity Ward provided regular updates to the Warzone spinoff, but proceedings started to go awry in Season 4 Reloaded.
Players blasted that mid-season update for “ruining” DMZ, as the plea-for-help system went horribly wrong, and game-breaking bugs plagued the mode. DMZ community members also called out assimilation exploits and performance issues as massive blemishes.
Fortunately, Season 6 is here and addresses several of the issues getting in the way of players enjoying DMZ.
Season 6 Assimilation, killstreaks, and bounty system changes
Season 4 Reloaded introduced a new feature to disincentivize killing too many enemies, but it ended up having the inverse effect. If a squad kills too many teams in DMZ, a bounty is put on their heads, revealing their location to the entire lobby. Killing a player with a bounty awards $10,000 to each squad member.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Players combined the bounty feature with Assimilation, which allows teams to recruit new teammates. Squads of 6 would run around lobbies and take out everyone in sight. In Season 6, Assimilation now allows a maximum of four players per team.
And to cut down on Killstreak use, Seas 6 reduces the frequency of killstreaks found in loot.
DMZ Season 6 full patch notes
Here are the full DMZ Season 6 patch notes.
Gameplay
- Assimilation now allows a maximum of 4 Players per team
- Players can now use their own Dog Tags to Barter in DMZ
- Hostages can no longer be dropped on dirt bikes
- Hostages can now be extracted in drivable exfil helicopters
- Reduced the frequency of Killstreaks found in loot
- Surviving a Hunt Squad contract now grants a UAV immediately to the hunted squad
- Adjusted a number of DMZ Buy Station prices:
- Munitions Box – From $1,000 to $5,000
- Gas Mask – From $2,000 to $3,500
- Medium Backpack – From $5,000 to $6,500
- Large Backpack – From $30,000 to $50,000
- 3 Plate Carriers – From $35,000 to $65,000
- JLTV Airdrops – From $18,000 to $75,000
- UAV – From $12,000 to $100,000
- AUAV – From $12,000 to $200,000
- Precision Airstrike – From $12,000 to $30,000
- Cluster Strike – From $12,000 to $30,000
- Revive Pistol – From $7,500 to $10,000
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Player to not receive event credit for running over enemies with the LTV
- Fixed an issue causing an incorrect Crown Faction unlock requirement
- Fixed an issue that showed unobtainable notes in the notes menu
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to set a custom weapon to Contraband in certain situations
- Fixed an issue where hostile helicopters chasing the train could spawn without enemies in rare circumstances
- Fixed a number of Faction Mission descriptions
- Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence contract could target phones in locked spaces
- Fixed an issue where pinging hostages would activate an incorrect voice line
- Fixed an issue where some Phalanx missions were not properly allowing Players to progress other squadmate’s missions
- Fixed an issue that sometimes allowed Players to carry a Primary Weapon while holding a hostage
- Fixed a number of inconsistent Buy Station prices