DMZ Season 6 update patch notes: Buy Station price changes, killstreak changes, more

DMZ Season 6 finally changes the parameters for Assimilation, improves the bounty system, and decreases killstreak spam.

It remains to be seen if Sledgehammer Games has any plans to bring back DMZ in Modern Warfare 3. Fear started to spread in August as DMZ fans expressed concerns about the extraction shooter becoming a “forgotten” game mode. Infinity Ward provided regular updates to the Warzone spinoff, but proceedings started to go awry in Season 4 Reloaded.

Players blasted that mid-season update for “ruining” DMZ, as the plea-for-help system went horribly wrong, and game-breaking bugs plagued the mode. DMZ community members also called out assimilation exploits and performance issues as massive blemishes.

Fortunately, Season 6 is here and addresses several of the issues getting in the way of players enjoying DMZ.

Activision The Haunting is back for another year across Warzone and MW2.

Season 6 Assimilation, killstreaks, and bounty system changes

Season 4 Reloaded introduced a new feature to disincentivize killing too many enemies, but it ended up having the inverse effect. If a squad kills too many teams in DMZ, a bounty is put on their heads, revealing their location to the entire lobby. Killing a player with a bounty awards $10,000 to each squad member.

Players combined the bounty feature with Assimilation, which allows teams to recruit new teammates. Squads of 6 would run around lobbies and take out everyone in sight. In Season 6, Assimilation now allows a maximum of four players per team.

And to cut down on Killstreak use, Seas 6 reduces the frequency of killstreaks found in loot.

DMZ Season 6 full patch notes

Here are the full DMZ Season 6 patch notes.

Gameplay

Assimilation now allows a maximum of 4 Players per team

Players can now use their own Dog Tags to Barter in DMZ

Hostages can no longer be dropped on dirt bikes

Hostages can now be extracted in drivable exfil helicopters

Reduced the frequency of Killstreaks found in loot

Surviving a Hunt Squad contract now grants a UAV immediately to the hunted squad

Adjusted a number of DMZ Buy Station prices: Munitions Box – From $1,000 to $5,000 Gas Mask – From $2,000 to $3,500 Medium Backpack – From $5,000 to $6,500 Large Backpack – From $30,000 to $50,000 3 Plate Carriers – From $35,000 to $65,000 JLTV Airdrops – From $18,000 to $75,000 UAV – From $12,000 to $100,000 AUAV – From $12,000 to $200,000 Precision Airstrike – From $12,000 to $30,000 Cluster Strike – From $12,000 to $30,000 Revive Pistol – From $7,500 to $10,000



Bug fixes