DMZ Season 5 Reloaded update patch notes: Tier missions, Comms Station upgrades, more
DMZ doesn’t recieve a new extraction zone in Season 5 Reloaded, but it does get new missions, a long list of bug fixes, and improvements to the Communication Station.
Fans of Warzone’s extraction shooter expansion fear the worst if changes don’t come soon. First, DMZ players urged the devs to address PvP problems before the game mode fades away into irrelevance. And then, community members raised concerns about a long list of bugs “ruining” DMZ.
To make matters worse, Activision has yet to confirm DMZ returning in Modern Warfare 3, and some players fear it will be replaced by Sledgehammer’s open-world zombies mode.
So even though Season 5 Reloaded may not deliver the wide-sweeping changes some fans may have hoped for, it at least addresses a few of the most troubling bugs.
DMZ Season 5 Reloaded patch notes
Here are the full DMZ Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.
New Missions
- Shadow Company Faction Mission tiers 3, 4, and 5 are now available.
Adjustments
Although it was mentioned in the Season 05 Reloaded Announcement Blog, the Host Leave Party feature will not be introduced in Season 05 Reloaded.
- Increased drop rates for chemical items in Koschei Complex and Building 21
- Adjusted the UI when revealing safes to better indicate the location
- Grab a Secure Backpack and explore the ruins of Zaya Observatory if you dare… a new Barter item is available at the closest Buy Station
Bug fixes
- Missions that require Players to acquire a weapon or extract a specific weapon will now count progress when you acquire or extract a Blueprint (i.e. “Disarming Presence”)
- Fixed an exploit with the Gas Mask that would allow durability to be reset
- Fixed an issue where a Player couldn’t Plea for Help as a solo after being interrogated
- Fixed an exploit that allow weapon duplication with Dead Drops
- Fixed an issue where the “Quid Pro Quo” mission was not working when the Vondel Castle was not an Active Combat Zone
- Fixed a number of issues with upgrades not correctly unlocking the later upgrades in their FOB progression
- Fixed a number of issues in mission descriptions
- Fixed a number of issues with some vehicle turrets not counting for missions that require killing from a vehicle
- Fixed a number of issues with missions requiring Players to extract with a full Backpack not working if the Player equips a Scavenger Backpack
- Fixed an issue where the “Ready to Rock” mission was not correctly tracking 3-plate carrier variants
- Fixed an issue where Players could enter vehicles while planting or defusing charges at a supply site
- Fixed a number of issues where caches for the Secure Supplies contract could end up in strongholds
- Fixed an issue where the objective icon would disappear when a new Player assimilates into your team during Secure Intel contracts
- Fixed a number of issues with missions that require the Player to kill enemies in radiation not correctly racking in Koschei Complex radiation
- Fixed an issue where Self-Revive kits could persist after death
- Fixed several issues preventing certain daily Urgent Missions from progressing
- Fixed an issue where taking a Self-Revive from a Self-Revive Box wasn’t counting towards mission progress
- Fixed an issue where certain notes with monetary value wouldn’t be unlocked when extracted
- Fixed an issue where Players who were not solo were incorrectly being given a Self-Revive from the solo Self-Revive Box
- Fixed an issue where sometimes upgrade progress wasn’t shown until the game is reset
- Fixed an issue where killing friendly Shadow Company members counted as killing an enemy
- Fixed an issue where cash values were being modified incorrectly after a Plea for Help revive
- Fixed an issue where the “Extract Weapons Case” Urgent Mission was not always counting correctly
- Fixed an issue where the revive camera behaved inconsistently in water
- Fixed a number of issues that could result from being revived by your team as you swapped teams
- Fixed an issue causing missing drill sounds in Building 21