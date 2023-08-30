DMZ Season 5 Reloaded update patch notes: Tier missions, Comms Station upgrades, more

DMZ doesn’t recieve a new extraction zone in Season 5 Reloaded, but it does get new missions, a long list of bug fixes, and improvements to the Communication Station.

Fans of Warzone’s extraction shooter expansion fear the worst if changes don’t come soon. First, DMZ players urged the devs to address PvP problems before the game mode fades away into irrelevance. And then, community members raised concerns about a long list of bugs “ruining” DMZ.

Article continues after ad

To make matters worse, Activision has yet to confirm DMZ returning in Modern Warfare 3, and some players fear it will be replaced by Sledgehammer’s open-world zombies mode.

Article continues after ad

So even though Season 5 Reloaded may not deliver the wide-sweeping changes some fans may have hoped for, it at least addresses a few of the most troubling bugs.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Activision

DMZ Season 5 Reloaded patch notes

Here are the full DMZ Season 5 Reloaded patch notes.

New Missions

Shadow Company Faction Mission tiers 3, 4, and 5 are now available.

Adjustments

Although it was mentioned in the Season 05 Reloaded Announcement Blog, the Host Leave Party feature will not be introduced in Season 05 Reloaded.

Article continues after ad

Increased drop rates for chemical items in Koschei Complex and Building 21

Adjusted the UI when revealing safes to better indicate the location

Grab a Secure Backpack and explore the ruins of Zaya Observatory if you dare… a new Barter item is available at the closest Buy Station

Bug fixes