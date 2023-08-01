DMZ early Season 5 update patch notes: Disguise field upgrade, self-revive box, more

DMZ Season 5 delivers a few new features, including active combat zones, disguise field upgrades, self-revive boxes, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the latest seasonal update.

DMZ players flamed Season 4 for “ruining” the game mode in their eyes. In response, Infinity Ward introduced a bounty feature and revamped the plea for help in DMZ Season 4 Reloaded. However, game-breaking bugs have prevented players from enjoying the game mode.

Plea for help is supposed to allow players a chance to get back up and not lose all of their stuff. Unfortunately, players exploited the feature to trap players in a permanent death sequence.

Pre-made six-man teams, performance issues, spawning without weapons, and XP farming, still reared their ugly heads as other prevalent issues in the game mode. Amid community members losing faith in the game mode, Season 5 aims to breathe some life into the extraction shooter.

Disguise field upgrade, self-revive box, and scuba gas mask announced

DMZ and Warzone 2 players have complained about implementing AI enemies since the battle royale sequel launched in November. Infinity Ward has slowly cut down on the feature across every game mode and is introducing a new field upgrade to help deal with the annoying foes.

The disguise field upgrade allows players to appear as a member of a DMZ AI faction. Combatants of the same faction will not attack unless aggressive action is taken toward them.

Meanwhile, a lack of self-revives makes infiltration missions in DMZ difficult. Self-revive boxes help alleviate that issue by offering squads the option to store multiple self-revive kits at once.

And for players that are looking for a little more PvP action, active combat zones offer higher quality supplies and gear.

DMZ Season 5 update early patch notes

Here is an early look at what DMZ fans can expect from Season 5.

Disguise Field Upgrade (Launch Window)

Built for pure stealth engagements, the Disguised Field Upgrade allows you to appear as a member of a DMZ Combatant (AI) Faction. Equip the Disguise and DMZ Combatants of the same faction will not attack unless you blow your cover and act aggressively towards them.

Battle Revive (Launch Window)

An experimental stimulant offering an adrenaline rush as you complete a self-revive: A Self-Revive mixed with pure Battle Rage! After using it to get up from Last Stand, it immediately activates Battle Rage’s effects, allowing you to heal more quickly. The Tactical Sprint is also constantly refreshed for a short period of time.

Self-Revive Box (Launch Window)

Much like an Armor Box, this Field Upgrade holds multiple Self-Revive Kits. Perfect for squad-based infiltrations.

Scuba Gas Mask (Launch Window)

This is a Gas Mask that also acts as a Rebreather, providing protection from radioactive winds, gas, and allows for underwater breathing for an extended period of time.

We will update this page when the full Season 5 patch notes come out on August 2.