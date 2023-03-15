DMZ Season 2 Reloaded patch notes: Building 21 Access, enemy changes & more

Activision has revealed new patch notes for DMZ in Season 2 Reloaded with an aim to provide an improved and streamlined experience along with several new additions. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about DMZ in Season 2 Reloaded.

Season 2 Reloaded introduced a ton of new content in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 like new game modes, maps, and weapons. For their Tarkov-inspired mode, DMZ, the devs have planned to streamline the game mode and provide a much-enhanced experience for the players.

With the Reloaded update, new features like updated usage requirements for Building 21 Access Cards, variations to infiltration and exfiltration points, and different ways of enemy combatants arriving have been implemented for DMZ. While these are not a lot, they will definitely aim at providing a better experience for the players.

Article continues after ad

Having said that, here is everything you need to know about the second season of DMZ.

DMZ Season 2 Reloaded: Key changes

Updated usage requirements for Building 21 Access Cards

With Season 2 Reloaded, every player will no longer need to equip Building 21 Access Cards prior to dropping into the match. It will be enough if a single player decides to carry an Access Card to Building 21 before infiltrating.

Remember, this change won’t impact the Access or Key Cards for accessing locked spaces inside Building 21. You will still need to equip those in your Backpack before entering the match.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Integration of new features & more for DMZ

Season 2 Reloaded brings variations to the infiltration and exfiltration points in Al Mazrah. The total count of vehicles has also been reduced in the Modern City for an even distribution of the same throughout the entire map.

Article continues after ad

Improving the experience

There is a slight chance of enemy combatants dropping an upgraded weapon upon their death. Also, they may arrive or operate in a variety of vehicles and not just armored trucks.

Several bugs related to Stronghold access, Mission sharing progress with squadmates, the Secure Nuclear Material contract, and more have also been fixed.

Activision DMZ is growing in popularity among Warzone 2 players.

DMZ Season 2 Reloaded full patch notes

We have all the details related to DMZ in Season 2 Reloaded, thanks to the official Call of Duty blog. You can find a complete rundown of the patch notes below:

Gameplay

We have updated the usage requirements for Building 21 Access Cards: Players no longer need to bring Building 21 Access Cards into the match by equipping them prior to infiltration At least one Player in a squad must have a Building 21 Access Card in their Inventory to allow infiltration If a Player does infil to Building 21 with an Access Card in their Backpack, they will lose that card if they do not extract with it This change only impacts Building 21 Access Cards and not the Access/Key Cards for locked spaces inside Building 21, as those must still be equipped in your Backpack prior to infiltration

Enemy combatants in DMZ can now operate or arrive in a variety of vehicles, not just the Armored Truck

We have added some variations to infiltration and exfiltration points

The Destroy Supplies Contract has been updated to reveal the 4 closest safes, instead of revealing all safes within a distance of the Contract

Reduced the total number of vehicles in Modern City for more even distribution of vehicles throughout Al Mazrah

Enemy combatants now have a small chance to drop upgraded weapons upon death

Bug Fixes