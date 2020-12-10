Logo
NICKMERCS makes bold prediction about BOCW Warzone Season 1

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:31

by James Busby
The ever-popular Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on how Black Ops Cold War will impact the current Warzone meta.

While Warzone currently shares its loadouts with Modern Warfare, it won’t be long until Black Ops Cold War’s guns are integrated into the game. This integration will likely have a huge impact on Warzone’s current meta, especially given certain Black Ops variants are better than their Modern Warfare counterparts. 

While Modern Warfare’s ever-popular Kilo 141 has been the go-to gun for both competitive and casual players alike, popular Warzone streamer believes this could soon change. Whether you love or hate this AR, it looks like Treyarch’s integration will be making some pretty big changes to the current loadout picks in Warzone. 

Call of Duty kilo weapon in inspect feature.
Activision / Infinity Ward
The Kilo has remained at the top of the Warzone rankings for a long time.

The Kilo 141 is still the most dominant assault rifle in the entire game thanks to its incredible accuracy, minimal recoil, and fantastic damage range. In fact, this AR has proved so devastating that the majority of the playerbase utilizes it. 

“If I’m running a tournament, I’m running the Kilo,” Nick says. “Most people are running the Kilo and while in the past we’ve seen other guns be the main AR, like the Grau or an LMG like the Bruen — every time there is big update, there’s always a new gun that comes into play.”

Of course, the Kilo’s dominance has led many Warzone players to call upon Activision to nerf it, but there have been no significant changes that have altered its current placement as the number one gun. 

However, NICKMERCS believes the Kilo’s days are numbered. “With all these new guns coming in from Cold War, I think it’s about time to say goodbye to the Kilo. Every single time in the history of Warzone when new guns come in and new updates come in, there’s new guns that take the throne.”

While many Call of Duty fans will be happy to see the meta shift away from the Kilo 141, the Call of Duty content creator hopes Activision aren’t too harsh. After all, major nerfs can lead to a gun becoming unusable.  

“My only hope is that when they nerf the Kilo, they don’t nerf it into the ground,” states Nick. “It still needs to be viable. They did a great job with the Grau and the Bruen nerf, so I have a pretty good feeling they’re going to do good with the Kilo.”

Of course, only time will tell whether Treyarch’s Black Ops Cold War integration will have a huge impact on the current Warzone meta. For now, though, the Kilo 141 still remains the top dog. 

6-year-old Twitch star RowdyRogan banned from Warzone live on stream

Published: 10/Dec/2020 5:57 Updated: 10/Dec/2020 6:09

by Andrew Amos
RowdyRogan in FaZe Clan jersey next to Call of Duty Warzone gameplay
Twitter: RowdyRogan / Activision

Share

RowdyRogan made a name for himself in the Call of Duty community earlier in 2020 for skills beyond his years, but the 6-year-old has been taken offline. Activision banned his Warzone account live during a December 9 Twitch stream, leading to an outpouring of support.

RowdyRogan has taken Twitch and the Call of Duty scene by storm in 2020. With his dad by his side, the enigmatic youngster has won hearts across the world with his great gameplay, coupled in with the cuteness of being one of Twitch’s youngest stars.

However, his Warzone stream on December 9 was cut short after Rogan booted up the game to a message. The message stated his account was permanently suspended.

Both Rogan and his dad were heartbroken over the sudden decision.

“No way. You can’t be for real right now,” his dad said on stream. “We’re going to get it back. We’ll get it back. It’s gotta be a mistake.”

While there wasn’t a ban reason given, there is a very likely answer: Rogan is too young.

Activision’s Terms of Use state that all users of their products must be “aged 13 or older.” All players must accept these terms before playing. This includes Warzone, the title Rogan is known for.

Twitch’s Terms of Service also follow similar age restrictions. “The Twitch Services are not available to persons under the age of 13,” their guidelines state, though RowdyRogan has not yet been banned on Twitch.

There’s been an outpouring of support on social media for the youngster. A push to get the hashtag #FreeRogan trending on Twitter has been started, with other stars like Swagg chiming in.

“Wait wtf why,” the FaZe member said in reply to a tweet from Rogan’s father.

RowdyRogan has over 118,000 subscribers on YouTube and 84,000 followers on Twitch. We will update you with more information as it arises.