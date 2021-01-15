 Black Ops Cold War leak claims Treyarch planning 'at least' eight more map remakes - Dexerto
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War leak claims Treyarch is planning eight more map remakes

Published: 15/Jan/2021 6:45

by Isaac McIntyre
Standoff is one map that could be remade in Black Ops Cold War.
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch is planning to add as many as eight remake maps to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer across the next few seasons, after relaunching popular 2012 battleground Raid in Season One, and announcing Express for an upcoming February 4 update.

The return of “Nuketown,” “Raid,” and “Express” are just three of a dozen planned map remakes ⁠— at least ⁠— that Treyarch will be trotting out across the first year of Black Ops Cold War, according to the popular Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost.

The insider suggests Treyarch have “about eight more remakes planned,” not including Raid and Express. “So, at least one, sometimes two, each season, every season,” they wrote. If Treyarch does indeed follow the reported game plan, this would be stretched from Season Two, through to around Season Five.

While there was no indication which maps are in development, there’s a good chance the Call of Duty devs will go back to some of their old faithfuls ⁠— including Hanoi, Standoff, and Breach ⁠— from across their decade-long Black Ops series.

Several maps, including Radiation, Launch, Grid, WMD, and Slums were mentioned, though these are likely the insider’s “wish list” rather than a confirmed leak.

Standoff, Hijacked top Black Ops remake wish list

The news that Treyarch is indeed going all-in on remakes for Black Ops Cold War is sure to excite plenty of long-time fans; some may already be getting their wish lists together in anticipation.

According to a poll run by Dexerto back in late December, vintage Black Ops 2 map “Standoff” is a clear favorite that players may want to see added to the modern 2020 title. The cityscape battlefield — which also returned in Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode — claimed 44.6% of the Twitter vote.

Hijacked, Firing Range, and Summit were other top picks for possible remasters.

Treyarch may also return to old faves they’ve resurrected in past titles, and there’s a lot of them. Here’s some they’ve brought back multiple times:

  • Nuketown (five times!)
  • Slums (twice)
  • Summit (three times)
  • Firing Range (four times)
  • Jungle (three times)

There’s also a few maps that have been remade just once. These include Grind, Cliffside, Courtyard, Stadium, Contraband, Seaside, Outskirts, Hacienda, Arsenal, and Hijacked. All of these could be potential remasters options.

Standoff is a clear favorite when it comes to Black Ops Cold War remake wish lists.
At the end of the day, however, we’re just going to have to wait to find out which maps Treyarch actually ports across to Black Ops Cold War.

Considering “Express” is soon making its debut in the latter half of Season One, we can likely expect another remake map at the beginning of Season Two. The next huge Call of Duty content dump should arrive around February 24 — when the Season One battle pass ends — and should bring that next map remaster too.

For now, sink your teeth into the Season 1 “Reloaded” patch details here.

Call of Duty

How to make your Call of Duty stats public in Warzone & Black Ops Cold War

Published: 15/Jan/2021 4:45

by Brad Norton
Activision

Black Ops Cold War Warzone

Activision sets your profile to private by default across both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Though here’s how you can unlock it and make all of your statistics public.

Sharing your stats in any Call of Duty title is one of the simplest ways to show your talent. Players that obsess over their performance are often trying to improve their stats at all costs.

Whether it’s lifetime KD or average score in a certain gametype, seeing your breakdown helps push you in the right direction. However, Activision made the decision in January 2020 to keep stats private by default.

No exact reason was provided but rest assured, you can revert this decision with a little manual input. Here’s how you can make your Call of Duty stats public in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

Warzone stats
codtracker.gg
Having your Call of Duty stats set to public helps everyone see your talent.

First up, you’ll need to head over to the official Call of Duty website.

From this page, simply login to your account that’s used for Call of Duty on any platform. Regardless of whether you play on Xbox, PlayStation, or Battle.net on PC, this method will let you publicize stats across the board.

Once you’re logged in, hover over your profile name in the top right corner.

From here, click the account linking tab in the drop-down menu and you’ll be met with an overview of your linked accounts.

Activision website
Activision
Click through to view your linked accounts.

Each platform comes with its own settings, meaning you can keep PC private while making your PlayStation stats public if you so choose. All you have to do is set the ‘searchable’ and ‘data visible’ options to ‘all.’

With those options now set, it might take a little while for your stats to appear online. But you’ll soon be able to view your information through third-party sites like codtracker once again. For an abbreviated list of the steps, check below.

  1. Login to the official Call of Duty website.
  2. Highlight your profile in the top right corner.
  3. Click the ‘account linking’ tab in the drop-down menu.
  4. Set ‘searchable’ and ‘data visible’ options to ‘all.’
Activision website
Activision
Ensure that both options are set to ‘all.’

There’s no telling why Activision made the swap to have every profile private by default. Though it doesn’t take long to manually change it up and have access once again.

If you’re looking for places to view your stats without much of a hassle, be sure to check out our quick and easy guide on that as well.