Treyarch is planning to add as many as eight remake maps to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer across the next few seasons, after relaunching popular 2012 battleground Raid in Season One, and announcing Express for an upcoming February 4 update.

The return of “Nuketown,” “Raid,” and “Express” are just three of a dozen planned map remakes ⁠— at least ⁠— that Treyarch will be trotting out across the first year of Black Ops Cold War, according to the popular Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost.

The insider suggests Treyarch have “about eight more remakes planned,” not including Raid and Express. “So, at least one, sometimes two, each season, every season,” they wrote. If Treyarch does indeed follow the reported game plan, this would be stretched from Season Two, through to around Season Five.

While there was no indication which maps are in development, there’s a good chance the Call of Duty devs will go back to some of their old faithfuls ⁠— including Hanoi, Standoff, and Breach ⁠— from across their decade-long Black Ops series.

Several maps, including Radiation, Launch, Grid, WMD, and Slums were mentioned, though these are likely the insider’s “wish list” rather than a confirmed leak.

Just been told that there is “about 8 more remakes” planned for after Express. So at least one, sometimes 2 each season, every season. 👍 — MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) January 14, 2021

Standoff, Hijacked top Black Ops remake wish list

The news that Treyarch is indeed going all-in on remakes for Black Ops Cold War is sure to excite plenty of long-time fans; some may already be getting their wish lists together in anticipation.

According to a poll run by Dexerto back in late December, vintage Black Ops 2 map “Standoff” is a clear favorite that players may want to see added to the modern 2020 title. The cityscape battlefield — which also returned in Black Ops 3, and Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode — claimed 44.6% of the Twitter vote.

Hijacked, Firing Range, and Summit were other top picks for possible remasters.

Read More: Best Warzone guns after DMR nerf

Treyarch may also return to old faves they’ve resurrected in past titles, and there’s a lot of them. Here’s some they’ve brought back multiple times:

Nuketown (five times!)

Slums (twice)

Summit (three times)

Firing Range (four times)

Jungle (three times)

There’s also a few maps that have been remade just once. These include Grind, Cliffside, Courtyard, Stadium, Contraband, Seaside, Outskirts, Hacienda, Arsenal, and Hijacked. All of these could be potential remasters options.

At the end of the day, however, we’re just going to have to wait to find out which maps Treyarch actually ports across to Black Ops Cold War.

Considering “Express” is soon making its debut in the latter half of Season One, we can likely expect another remake map at the beginning of Season Two. The next huge Call of Duty content dump should arrive around February 24 — when the Season One battle pass ends — and should bring that next map remaster too.

For now, sink your teeth into the Season 1 “Reloaded” patch details here.