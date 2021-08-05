 Warzone August 5 update patch notes: Krig nerf, CX-9 buff - Dexerto
Warzone August 5 update patch notes: Krig nerf, CX-9 buff

Published: 5/Aug/2021 16:36

by Jacob Hale
Warzone Krig 6 assault rifle nerf
Warzone devs Raven Software have revealed a few weapon balancing changes in the August 5 update, and it could shake up the meta slightly ahead of Season 5.

Most players have been pretty happy with the Warzone meta throughout Season 4, with several viable weapons and playstyles across the board.

This might change slightly though as the August 5 update makes tweaks to certain meta weapons, with both the Krig 6 assault rifle and new SMG CX-9 being altered.

Krig 6 nerf

  • Lower torso multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1
  • Maximum damage range decreased from 1500 to 1400

CX-9 buff

  • Increased mid damage range from 20 to 21
  • Increased headshot multiplier from 1.4 to 1.45

Overall, these aren’t the biggest weapon balancing changes we’ve ever seen.

With the Krig 6 being the biggest competitor to the C58’s long-range dominance in Verdansk, it’s surprising to see the Cold War assault rifle nerfed.

Meanwhile, the CX-9 hasn’t made much of an impact on the Warzone meta, so devs Raven Software are clearly looking to make it more of a big hitter in the SMG class.

