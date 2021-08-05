Warzone August 5 update patch notes: Krig nerf, CX-9 buff

Warzone devs Raven Software have revealed a few weapon balancing changes in the August 5 update, and it could shake up the meta slightly ahead of Season 5.

Most players have been pretty happy with the Warzone meta throughout Season 4, with several viable weapons and playstyles across the board.

This might change slightly though as the August 5 update makes tweaks to certain meta weapons, with both the Krig 6 assault rifle and new SMG CX-9 being altered.

🛠️ We have pushed an update to #Warzone with a couple Weapon tweaks 🙂 Krig 6 (BOCW)

Lower Torso Multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Maximum Damage Range decreased from 1500 to 1400 CX-9 (MW)

Increased mid damage range from 20 to 21

Increased Headshot Multiplier from 1.4 to 1.45 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) August 5, 2021

Krig 6 nerf

Lower torso multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1

Maximum damage range decreased from 1500 to 1400

CX-9 buff

Increased mid damage range from 20 to 21

Increased headshot multiplier from 1.4 to 1.45

Overall, these aren’t the biggest weapon balancing changes we’ve ever seen.

With the Krig 6 being the biggest competitor to the C58’s long-range dominance in Verdansk, it’s surprising to see the Cold War assault rifle nerfed.

Related News

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the CX-9 hasn’t made much of an impact on the Warzone meta, so devs Raven Software are clearly looking to make it more of a big hitter in the SMG class.