Cold War Aug 19 update: Slums 24/7, EM2 removed from League Play, full patch notes

Black Ops Cold War Season 5 has received its first major update since launching. This is giving 2XP, a 24/7 playlist for fan-favorite maps, Slums and Nuketown, and the removal of the EM2 and TEC-9 from League Play.

Cold War players everywhere can rejoice as a big update has arrived. With Season 5, Slums was brought into Cold War and now a 24/7 playlist is available along with a Nuketown 24/7 one.

Also, players now have access to Face Off Showroom 24/7 as well as a Gunfight 3v3 Sniper Only mode. There will also be another tournament this weekend for players that wish to test their skills against other Gunfight teams.

On the competitive side of things, players have been dominating with Season 5’s new EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 submachine gun. This update has now banned these weapons from League Play, so it looks like you’ll need to go back to the Krig 6 and AK-74u.

If you’re looking to grind out some levels or unlock new attachments for your weapons, Treyarch are making it easier for you. They announced that there will be Double XP and Weapon XP starting August 20 for all players.

With a few fixes for Zombies as well, this update is certain to pack-a-punch. You can find the full Cold War August 19 patch notes below.

SLUMS 24/7 IS HERE!

In today’s upcoming Featured Playlist update, we’re bringing Slums 24/7, Face Off Showroom 24/7, Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only, and more to Multiplayer, along with our next Gunfight Tournament loaded with new rewards to earn.

Nuketown 24/7 also replaces NukeJacked this week, and Double Agent continues as Season Five’s newest game mode. Remember… turn on those mics and communicate with your fellow players, and if you’re a Double Agent, remember to switch between public and private chat with d-pad down or left alt on your keyboard!

We’re also adding 12v12 Moshpit back to Featured Playlists this week for players who love the chaos of 24 players on 6v6 maps – and remember, you can jump into 12v12 Moshpit anytime from the Quick Play menu when it’s not listed in Featured.

In League Play, we’re restricting the new EM2 and TEC-9 weapons in our CDL modes in today’s update, and we’re also including some additional fixes for Dead Ops Arcade 3 and Onslaught in Zombies. Check out the patch notes below for details.

2XP + 2WXP WEEKEND BEGINS TOMORROW

Whether you’re dropping into Slums 24/7 or reliving the Battle of Verdansk in Warzone, get ready for Double XP and Double Weapon XP all weekend long. Between the EM2 and TEC-9 dropping at the start of the season and the new Marshal break-action pistol live this week, you’ve got plenty of attachments and camos to chase already… get to it!

In the meantime, here’s what’s coming in today’s update:

MULTIPLAYER

Game Modes

Double Agent Addressed an issue that caused Calling Cards and Emblems to overlap in the Killcam.



Featured Playlists

Slums 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Double Agent

Face Off Showroom 24/7 [NEW] (Also available in Hardcore)

(Also available in Hardcore) Gunfight Tournament [NEW]

Nuketown 24/7 (Also available in Hardcore)

Gunfight 3v3 Snipers Only [NEW]

Face Off 6v6 (Also available in Hardcore)

12v12 Moshpit (Also available in Hardcore)

Party Games

Multi-Team

LEAGUE PLAY

Weapons

Restricted the EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 SMG in League Play.

ZOMBIES

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Closed multiple exploits.

Stability Fixed various stability issues.



Onslaught (PlayStation)

Addressed an issue that could prevent the player from acquiring all Perks.

Featured Playlists