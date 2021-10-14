The Call of Duty Zombies October 13 update is out now in Black Ops Cold War ⁠— here’s everything in the iconic mode’s latest patch notes, including buffs for the DIE Machine and RAI K-84, Plaguehound nerfs, and PhD Slider changes.

Black Ops Cold War is in the middle of a farewell tour for Call of Duty Zombies, as the iconic Treyarch franchise prepares to make the leap to Vanguard next month.

Before making the swap into the new Sledgehammer Games title, however, Treyarch has a few more Zombies tweaks to ship. The latest have all been revealed in an Oct. 13 patch targeting Wonder Weapons, several Zombies enemies, and the new PhD Slider perk that recently arrived in the Forsaken update.

Advertisement

The core Forsaken quest also got several changes.

Here’s everything included in the Call of Duty Zombies update in Black Ops Cold War, including the full October 13 patch notes, key changes, and more.

Wonder Weapon buffs

Call of Duty Zombies players will be pleased to see the October 13 update is targeting the game mode’s popular Wonder Weapons on the Firebase Z and DIE Maschine maps.

The DIE Machine will be getting a raft of changes, ranging from a varying burst of ammo from sucking up zombies, more damage in its Electrobolt form, and several big buffs for its Pack-A-Punched version, the DEAD Machine.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the RAI K-84 is getting simpler changes ⁠— more damage.

Plaguehounds capped in Onslaught

The main Zombies enemies under the Treyarch microscope in this October 13 update are Plaguehounds, in particular, their power in the Onslaught game mode, in a bid to stem the tide of the speedy undead creatures.

These Hellhound variants spawn on specific waves, and are fuelled by the Nova 6 biochemical agent first seen in the original Black Ops game. They detonate similar to old Crawler Zombies, and in the past few weeks have been totally overwhelming even the strongest Zombies players.

To combat this, Treyarch is lowering their numbers; Surges will now include a cap of fifteen Plaguehounds, and spawn rates have been dropped down to 5%.

Advertisement

On top of these headlining changes, Treyarch has also taken a closer look at several standard Zombies enemies, from the basic infected, to the lumbering Abominations and electric Tempests. Most of these are related to pathing issues. There are also changes to the Abomination’s energy attacks.

The October 13 update is now live in Black Ops Cold War.

CoD Zombies October 13 patch notes

“Forsaken”

Main Quest

Crystals will now respawn during the escort section of the Main Quest to prevent a possible progression break.

Gameplay

Addressed a rare issue that could cause the dragon to freeze during the Der Eisendrache pinball minigame.

Local

Enabled “Forsaken” in Local play.

Wonder Weapons

D.I.E.

Base Versions

D.I.E. now receives a percentage of its max ammo capacity when an enemy is absorbed, as opposed to a fixed amount. This makes higher ammo capacity versions more viable, such as the D.I.E. Electrobolt.

D.I.E. melee damage increased from 145 to 160.

D.I.E. Electrobolt

D.I.E. Electrobolt increases movement speed while firing from 75% to 100% of base.

D.I.E. Electrobolt now consumes more ammo for level 2 and 3 energy beams (increases the longer the trigger is held).

Pack-a-Punched Version (D.E.A.D.)

D.E.A.D. vacuums up to 3 enemies at a time at slightly increased damage (as a percentage of the enemy’s max health).

D.E.A.D. Glacialator increases movement speed while firing to 90% of base (vs. 75% for the Cryo-Emitter).

D.E.A.D. Joltsurge increases movement speed while firing to 125% of base (vs. 100% from the Electrobolt).

RAI K-84

Vortex explosion damage increased by 100%.

Enemies

Zombies

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused incorrect zombie pathing in the Main Street space.

Abomination

Added stability fixes related to the Abomination.

Addressed an issue that allowed the Abomination to push players out of the playable area.

Addressed an issue that caused the Abomination beam attack sound to be heard after the attack ended.

Tempests

Addressed a rare issue that could cause Tempests to follow players into the Observation Tower space.

Plaguehounds

Onslaught: Plaguehounds have been capped to 15 per Surge. Chance to spawn has been lowered from 10% to 5%.

Perks

PhD Slider