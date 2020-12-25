Logo
CoD YouTuber brews real-life Cold War Zombies perk drinks, goes down terribly

Published: 25/Dec/2020 11:24

by Luke Edwards
JohnyJ25/Zombies fandom

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty Zombies

CoD YouTuber JohnyJ25 has created real-life versions of the game’s legendary perk-a-cola drinks, using some truly awful combinations of ingredients. It’s fair to say it didn’t go nearly as well as he would have hoped.

JohnyJ25 is always up for doing some crazy stuff. His love for controversial Black Ops II Zombies map Die Rise is so much that, in October, he bought a billboard begging Treyarch to remaster it for Cold War. As things stand, it hasn’t worked.

While that stunt was controversial, this latest one should come with a health warning. Recreating the CoD zombies perks is a bit of widespread fun in the community, but the drinks created tend to be reserved for decoration, rather than literal consumption.

While you might also expect the drinks to be similar to real-life beverages like lemonade or wine, JohnyJ25 tried to make the drinks “as close to their in-game counterparts as possible.” The characters always complain about the taste of the drinks, and when you see the ingredients, it’s pretty easy to see why.

jugger-nog in bocw zombies
Treyarch
After being removed from zombies in Black Ops 4, perk machines made a comeback in Cold War.

How to make CoD Zombies Perk Drinks

On paper, Speed Cola – which was pretty much an energy drink dialed up to 11 – should have been the most tolerable of the lot. In reality, it turned out to be one of the worst.

Despite its “neutral smell,” it caused a pretty bad reaction.

What was in this drink that made it so awful? JohnnyJ25 had put in:

  • Carbonated water
  • Glucose
  • Cola nut extract
  • Caffeine
  • Guarana
  • Taurine
  • Cayenne pepper

Not exactly gourmet…

Here are the recipes for the other drinks he threw together. But heed our warning: they’ll do your insides no good at all and we really wouldn’t recommend any of them.

Quick Revive

  • Old Coffee
  • Chicken broth concentrate
  • Anchovie paste
  • Club soda

Jugger Nog

  • Carbonated milk
  • Powdered eggs
  • Spinach powder
  • Iron supplement

Stamin-Up

  • Lemon juice
  • Lime shavings
  • Vitamin K supplement
  • Capsaicin
Activision/Treyarch
Stamin-Up in Cold War will let you run quicker and longer. In real life, it might send you dashing to the nearest bucket or toilet.

Deadshot Daiquiri

  • White rum
  • Sugar
  • Strawberry oil
  • Ginseng
  • Turmeric
  • Ginkgo biloba
  • Dehydrated eye of newt

Elemental Pop

  • Club soda
  • Magnesium supplement
  • Zinc supplement
  • Calcium supplement
  • Chromium supplement

So there you have it! That’s how to create real-life Cold War Zombies perk drinks. But remember: even though it sounds cool in theory, it might be worth just sticking to water and staying hydrated.

How to get Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Happy Holidays Bundle for free

Published: 24/Dec/2020 20:44 Updated: 24/Dec/2020 20:45

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

Players can finally get their hands on a free Black Ops Cold War x Warzone Holiday bundle which includes a sniper blueprint among other items. Here’s how you can find the bundle and redeem it.

If you’ve been wondering how to collect your copy of the Black Ops Cold War Holiday Bundle that was revealed some time ago, then your questions are about to be answered.

Activision and Treyarch have released all three Holiday Bundles within the first-person shooter and one of them is completely free of charge. But what comes packaged in the free bundle and how can you get your hands on it? Read on to get the full breakdown.

Black Ops Cold War Holiday Bundle Contents

Activision
The main item the bundle comes with is a brand new blueprint for the M82 sniper.

Easily the most notable item in the bundle is the Epic M82 Frozen Chosen blueprint, which gives the weapon a unique frosted-theme, complete with icicles. Of course, since it’s a blueprint, it also comes with some attachments, including a new magazine, muzzle, barrel, stock, and handle.

Beyond that, the pack also includes two weapon charms, one based on a snowman and the other based on a jingle bell, as well as an emblem and calling card, which all keep with the winter and snow theme.

While all of that is cool, it’s not crazy to say that most will be redeeming this free bundle for the blueprint, which includes a surprisingly solid selection of attachments, improving the weapon overall.

Unfortunately, they don’t seem to help mitigate the M82’s painfully slow ADS time that much, but that’s not really surprising.

How to redeem the bundle

Activision
The Happy Holidays Free Bundle can be found in the in-game store.

Getting your hands on the bundle is simple. It can be found just like any other DLC pack in the game and luckily, there’s nothing you need to do before hand in order to make it pop up. If you’re still having trouble, here are the steps you can follow:

  1. Open Black Ops Cold War or Warzone
  2. Tab over to the “Store” section
  3. Scroll down until you find the “Happy Holidays Free Bundle” and select it
  4. Select “Claim Bundle”

After that, the items should appear in your inventory to select as you so desire, just like any other bundle or pack that you would buy from the Call of Duty in-game store.

All in all, with the amount of items you’re getting in the pack and the quality of items in that pack, it seems like a steal to give it away for free. Unfortunately, there’s no telling how long it’ll be in the store for, so you’ll want to get your hands on it as quick as possible.