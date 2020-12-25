CoD YouTuber brews real-life Cold War Zombies perk drinks, goes down terribly

CoD YouTuber JohnyJ25 has created real-life versions of the game’s legendary perk-a-cola drinks, using some truly awful combinations of ingredients. It’s fair to say it didn’t go nearly as well as he would have hoped.

JohnyJ25 is always up for doing some crazy stuff. His love for controversial Black Ops II Zombies map Die Rise is so much that, in October, he bought a billboard begging Treyarch to remaster it for Cold War. As things stand, it hasn’t worked.

While that stunt was controversial, this latest one should come with a health warning. Recreating the CoD zombies perks is a bit of widespread fun in the community, but the drinks created tend to be reserved for decoration, rather than literal consumption.

While you might also expect the drinks to be similar to real-life beverages like lemonade or wine, JohnyJ25 tried to make the drinks “as close to their in-game counterparts as possible.” The characters always complain about the taste of the drinks, and when you see the ingredients, it’s pretty easy to see why.

How to make CoD Zombies Perk Drinks

On paper, Speed Cola – which was pretty much an energy drink dialed up to 11 – should have been the most tolerable of the lot. In reality, it turned out to be one of the worst.

Despite its “neutral smell,” it caused a pretty bad reaction.

What was in this drink that made it so awful? JohnnyJ25 had put in:

Carbonated water

Glucose

Cola nut extract

Caffeine

Guarana

Taurine

Cayenne pepper

Not exactly gourmet…

Here are the recipes for the other drinks he threw together. But heed our warning: they’ll do your insides no good at all and we really wouldn’t recommend any of them.

Quick Revive

Old Coffee

Chicken broth concentrate

Anchovie paste

Club soda

Jugger Nog

Carbonated milk

Powdered eggs

Spinach powder

Iron supplement

Stamin-Up

Lemon juice

Lime shavings

Vitamin K supplement

Capsaicin

Deadshot Daiquiri

White rum

Sugar

Strawberry oil

Ginseng

Turmeric

Ginkgo biloba

Dehydrated eye of newt

Elemental Pop

Club soda

Magnesium supplement

Zinc supplement

Calcium supplement

Chromium supplement

So there you have it! That’s how to create real-life Cold War Zombies perk drinks. But remember: even though it sounds cool in theory, it might be worth just sticking to water and staying hydrated.