CoD Vanguard Season 5 update patch notes: New map, Ranked play, exploit fixes

The season 5 update adds a plethora of fresh content to CoD Vanguard, including a new map and reworks and a new Ranked Play season.

Season 4 injected some much-needed life into CoD Vanguard, adding USS Texas, Desolation, new weapons, and Blueprint Gun Game.

Sledgehammer Games pulled out all the stops for Vanguard’s final major update. The developers reworked several map problems and introduced a brand new map.

Let’s take a look at everything coming in the Season 5 update…

Beheaded is a brand new CoD experience based on a war-torn Times Square. The developers described it as a small map, best suited for close-quarters comeback.

Berlin, Castle, Decoy, and Desolation all received varying degrees of change. Players can no longer reach unintended vantage points or go beneath Castle’s playable area.

Season 5 wipes the slate clean for Ranked Play competitors. Every player must go back and play five Skill Evaluation Matches to earn a new Skill Rating.

New Blueprint, Camos, Charms, Sprays, Stickers, and Emblems are available as Season 5 Ranked Play Rewards.

Full Vanguard Season 5 patch notes

Full Vanguard Season 5 patch notes

NEW: Beheaded Navigate a war-torn Times Square in this post-apocalyptic small map, built for fast action. Look for the Beheaded 24/7 Featured Playlist at the launch of Season Five.

Berlin Debris pile in the Destroyed Room no longer allows players to obstruct view of their Operator. Enemy nameplates are no longer visible through walls in the Office. Players can no longer reach an unintended vantage point in the Destroyed Room. Players can no longer capture the Office Hardpoint from an unintended location.

Castle Addressed an exploit that allowed players to reach unintended locations beneath the playable area.

Decoy Field Upgrades will no longer fall through geometry when placed in the Exhaust Monitor or Switch Station. Players can no longer reach unintended vantage points near the East Courtyard. Mantling a wooden crate in the Barracks Yard will no longer kill the player. Adjusted spawn location near the Administration Road to prevent players from spawning out of bounds.

Desolation Players can no longer reach unintended vantage points near the Central Ruins Overlook and Temple Ruins. Players can no longer capture the Comms Towers Hardpoint from unintended locations. Improved Guard Dog Killstreak AI pathing near the Village Creek.



NEW: Season Five Seasonal Challenges Earn cosmetic rewards upon completing each of the twenty Season 5 Mastery challenges.

NEW: Season Five Clan Challenge Earn cosmetic rewards upon completing each of the four stages of the Season Five Clan Challenge. Get 500 ADS Kills

Addressed an issue that caused players to lose access to previously unlocked items.