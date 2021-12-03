CoD Vanguard fans beg devs to fix “game killer” Dead Drop glitch

Call of Duty: Vanguard players are urging Sledgehammer Games to address the Dead Drop glitch as they believe it is ruining the game.

With the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, a brand-new feature was introduced to multiplayer in the form of Field Upgrades. Working similar to Payloads from Infinite Warfare, players could get everything from a Trophy System, to Dead Silence, and even a piece of Deployable Cover to use.

However, issues quickly arose as some upgrades – mainly Dead Silence – didn’t work as intended or were simply too powerful and proved to be a hindrance for everyone in-game.

Similar issues have appeared in CoD: Vanguard, with the Dead Drop upgrade – which gives players the ability to save their killstreak before dying – being exploited to let players have unlimited high-level killstreaks.

So, with CoD: Vanguard Season 1 just around the corner, many fans have called upon Sledgehammer to get a fix implemented before the glitch ruins the game further.

“Almost every game I get into now, people are just the Dead Drop glitch to get endless kill streaks,” noted Redditor Jayman109, who suggested the Field Upgrade be removed for the time being. “I keep getting into matches where the half has left because the map is full of attack dog. They have to fix this soon, it’s ruining the game,” added ThewayofFry.

Other players called the Field Upgrade a “game killer” that makes the multiplayer side of Vanguard “unplayable” currently. “Anyone that disagrees with it being-game breaking clearly has not suffered at the hands of endless dogs,” commented one player.

Some players questioned why the developers haven’t fixed it yet, given they’ve addressed other things like unlimited armor exploits. “Super annoying, you’d think this would be quickly and easily dealt with behind the scenes,” added another fan.

With the Season 1 update just around the corner, it could very well be the case that Sledgehammer has a fix up their sleeve, but, there is currently no mention of it on their public Trello board.

We’ll just have to wait and see if player frustrations are heard.