CoD players to return to Modern Warfare 2 for one day amid viral TikTok plans

A video is going viral on TikTok that plans to reunite the entire Call of Duty community on classic title Modern Warfare 2, repopulating the once-vibrant servers for one day only.

To many, Modern Warfare 2 is the pinnacle of Call of Duty. The 2009 release helped the franchise on its way to becoming the phenomenon it is now, building on the popularity of 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

For many players, MW2 was their entry into the franchise and they now long for the ‘glory days’ of the game to return.

That could be set to happen, too, thanks to this viral TikTok.

Calling for “one last ride” on the fan-favorite game, gmbnoah is urging everybody who can to get back on Modern Warfare 2 for one day only in December 2021.

He says: “Save the date: December 21, 2021. We are bringing back MW2 for one night only. Let’s get the servers packed like the good old days, one last time.”

Along with the message is a video of gmbnoah searching for a game but unable to, a sad look at the demise of one of the most popular video games of all time.

The TikTok has already picked up over 1.3 million views and around 150k likes at the time of writing, with thousands of comments excited at the idea and agreeing to hop online on that day.

One of those people is FaZe Clan’s Brian ‘Rug’ Awadis, who simply responded saying “I’m doing this.”

If you still have your old Xbox 360, Xbox One or PlayStation 3 laying around, it’ll be well worth loading up Modern Warfare 2 one more time on December 21 and, if all goes to plan, throw it back to the “good old days.”