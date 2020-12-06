Black Ops Cold War dev reveals new scorestreaks coming in Season 1

Treyarch Lead Game Designer, Tony Flame, has confirmed that new scorestreaks are coming to Black Ops Cold War in Season 1, which could include several that had been leaked but not released when the game first launched.

Black Ops Cold War’s scorestreaks, specifically the system with which they’re awarded to players, has been a hot topic of debate among Call of Duty fans since the game’s release.

While that’s a discussion for another time, there is one good news on the matter: new streaks are coming to multiplayer when Season 1 kicks off on December 16.

Tony Flame, one of the faces of Treyarch when it comes to community engagement, recently announced that the highly anticipated S1 will include new scorestreaks, among all of the other content that’s being added.

Cold War guns and Attachments in Warzone? Oh yes. The best of both worlds come together in Season 1, with cross-game progression to boot. Expect new Weapons, Scorestreaks, maps (Raid!!!), Game modes, Blueprints, Operators, and more. https://t.co/PbeIyboMoa — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) December 5, 2020

While Flame didn’t go as far as to reveal what exact streaks are going to be added, we could get a really good idea by looking at all the ones that were leaked prior to the game’s release. From that list, there are five that weren’t included in the day-one version:

Flamethrower

Death Machine

Hand Cannon

Strafe Run

H.A.R.P.

The question then becomes whether all of these will be introduced at once, and if not, which one(s) has Treyarch picked out for Season 1?

There’s also the chance that none of these actually are among the Season 1 streaks, as prominent data-miner ‘TheGhostofMW2’ did tweet out in November that all five were “removed for the final build.”

— dude trust me (@TheGhostOfMW2) November 10, 2020

Only time will tell what happens, of course, but it’ll be interesting to keep an eye on – it’s not every year that new streaks get added post-launch.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1: What else is coming?

As Flame indicated in his tweet, scorestreaks are certainly not the only new content coming to BOCW in Season 1. There’s going to be tons of stuff for players to enjoy in both multiplayer and Zombies on December 16:

New weapons, maps, modes, including the return of BO2’s Raid

2v2 Gunfight

New Zombies mode

More Prestige ranks & Prestige Master

1,000 levels

There’s also, of course, a lot arriving in Warzone as well for S1, including the integration of all the BOCW weapons in the battle royale to be used alongside Modern Warfare loadouts. For more details, make sure to check out our Warzone Season 1 info page here.