Logo
Call of Duty

Black Ops Cold War dev reveals new scorestreaks coming in Season 1

Published: 6/Dec/2020 23:43

by Albert Petrosyan
Treyarch

Share

Black Ops Cold War

Treyarch Lead Game Designer, Tony Flame, has confirmed that new scorestreaks are coming to Black Ops Cold War in Season 1, which could include several that had been leaked but not released when the game first launched.

Black Ops Cold War’s scorestreaks, specifically the system with which they’re awarded to players, has been a hot topic of debate among Call of Duty fans since the game’s release.

While that’s a discussion for another time, there is one good news on the matter: new streaks are coming to multiplayer when Season 1 kicks off on December 16.

Tony Flame, one of the faces of Treyarch when it comes to community engagement, recently announced that the highly anticipated S1 will include new scorestreaks, among all of the other content that’s being added.

While Flame didn’t go as far as to reveal what exact streaks are going to be added, we could get a really good idea by looking at all the ones that were leaked prior to the game’s release. From that list, there are five that weren’t included in the day-one version:

  • Flamethrower
  • Death Machine
  • Hand Cannon
  • Strafe Run
  • H.A.R.P.

The question then becomes whether all of these will be introduced at once, and if not, which one(s) has Treyarch picked out for Season 1?

There’s also the chance that none of these actually are among the Season 1 streaks, as prominent data-miner ‘TheGhostofMW2’ did tweet out in November that all five were “removed for the final build.”

Only time will tell what happens, of course, but it’ll be interesting to keep an eye on – it’s not every year that new streaks get added post-launch.

Black Ops Cold War Season 1: What else is coming?

As Flame indicated in his tweet, scorestreaks are certainly not the only new content coming to BOCW in Season 1. There’s going to be tons of stuff for players to enjoy in both multiplayer and Zombies on December 16:

  • New weapons, maps, modes, including the return of BO2’s Raid
  • 2v2 Gunfight
  • New Zombies mode
  • More Prestige ranks & Prestige Master
  • 1,000 levels

There’s also, of course, a lot arriving in Warzone as well for S1, including the integration of all the BOCW weapons in the battle royale to be used alongside Modern Warfare loadouts. For more details, make sure to check out our Warzone Season 1 info page here.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.