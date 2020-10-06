 Cloakzy reveals his perfect AS VAL loadout for Warzone Season 6 - Dexerto
Cloakzy reveals his perfect AS VAL loadout for Warzone Season 6

Published: 6/Oct/2020 16:51 Updated: 6/Oct/2020 16:52

by Jacob Hale
Cloakzy AS VAL Warzone loadout
Activision/iBuyPower

Cloakzy Warzone

Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore has revealed his perfect AS VAL loadout for Warzone Season 6 — and it’s a little different to your standard assault rifle class.

The AS VAL was released in Season 6 of Modern Warfare and Warzone alongside the SP-R208 marksman rifle, which has become somewhat of a favorite to marksmen due to its fast ADS and pinpoint accuracy at long ranges.

The VAL, however, seems to have gone under the radar a bit in Verdansk, as players prefer to utilize other ARs such as the Kilo 141 or M13.

As Cloakzy says, the VAL doesn’t really seem to be built for Warzone, but that might be about to change if this loadout and strategy catches on.

Modern Warfare Warzone SPR 208 sniper R700
Activision
The SP-R 208 sniper has been the more popular Season 6 weapon, but the AS VAL clearly has its place.

As became obvious shortly after Season 6 launched, the 10-round mag on the VAL is somewhat powerful, in that it can literally shoot through any number of walls with no damage drop-off.

Although it’s only a 10-round magazine, which is in stark contrast to the standard 45-60 rounds you’ll traverse Warzone with, Cloakzy thinks this could be a huge benefit to players looking to get an edge on their opponent. Here’s the class he runs with:

  • Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip
  • Ammunition: SPP 10-R Mags
  • Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This follows how many typical assault rifle loadouts look, but those 10-Round Mags are a huge difference to what you would typically expect. To make it worthwhile, he also uses the Restock perk and carries snapshot grenades, easily picking out enemies hiding in rooms and spraying them through the wall rather than running in and facing them head on.

As Cloakzy says, you need Restock and snapshots to fully take advantage of this, which means sacrificing a Heartbeat Sensor and Ghost, so you’ll inevitably have to make playstyle changes to fit the AS VAL into your gameplay.

Finally, as Cloakzy recommends, you should probably carry an MP5 with the AS VAL, too, just to keep you safe in those close-quarters engagements, so give it a go and see how you feel, because this might help open the game up for you completely.

Call of Duty

Dr Disrespect explains why Black Ops Cold War needs Dead Silence perk

Published: 7/Oct/2020 7:14 Updated: 7/Oct/2020 14:27

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay with Hitch and Dr Disrespect
Activision / Twitter: Hitchariide / YouTube: DrDisrespect

Black Ops Cold War dr disrespect Hitch

The popular Ninja perk has been a staple in Call of Duty for years. However, Black Ops Cold War is changing the way it works, much to the chagrin of veteran competitors and popular content creators.

Ninja has been one of the most common perk picks in Call of Duty since its first inclusion in 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Before then, and with a few releases in between, we’ve had Dead Silence instead. Both instances of the perk act in a similar way. They’re designed to help minimize your overall noise on the map.

From minor reductions in footstep volume to complete silence in some games, the perk has varied in power. Players were able to sneak around the map, flank opposing setups, and generally make plays they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to. This was the original intention of the perk, at least.

In Black Ops Cold War, the overall design of the Ninja has been tweaked for better or worse. In the alpha test, the perk allowed players to “sprint more quietly.” Just days out from the beta and many in the community have highlighted this as one of their biggest concerns.

Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision
The Ninja perk in Black Ops Cold War only helps when it comes to sprinting.

“One concern I have going into Cold War is the lack of a silent footsteps perk,” Team Summertime’s Davis ‘Hitch’ Edwards said on October 6. Rather than allowing for unique gameplay opportunities, he argues that Ninja in its current form makes the game “extremely slow.”

“I don’t understand why CoD is going away from it. The best games had complete dead silence.” While the developers have been open to community feedback early on – already adjusting snipers ahead of release, for instance – they’ve yet to address the state of this iconic perk.

“Agreed,” Dr Disrespect replied in the thread. “Black Ops 1 sound design was the best.” As an example, the two-time explained how specific actions tied into the game’s audio. While “climbing a ladder, [your] belt buckle would make a quick, faint sound.” This helped create a middle ground where sneaky players could be quiet, but still be caught out if they’re not smart.

“I say it every year man,” OpTic Gaming’s Austin ‘SlasheR’ Liddicoat responded. “Complete dead silence allows for more plays to be made in SND and higher game knowledge in respawn. Footstep volume is for scrubs,” he added. Implying that Black Ops Cold War changed the Ninja perk to help accommodate newer players.

There’s no telling if enough public backlash will eventually lead to a complete change ahead of the game’s release. Though the beta is set to kick off on October 8 for PlayStation 4 users. If the conversation around Ninja continues, perhaps it’ll bring about some kind of adjustment.

If you’re looking to jump into the new release and test things out for yourself, be sure to check out our full beta overview so you’re up to speed.

