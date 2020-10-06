Cloakzy reveals his perfect AS VAL loadout for Warzone Season 6 - Dexerto

Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore has revealed his perfect AS VAL loadout for Warzone Season 6 — and it’s a little different to your standard assault rifle class.

The AS VAL was released in Season 6 of Modern Warfare and Warzone alongside the SP-R208 marksman rifle, which has become somewhat of a favorite to marksmen due to its fast ADS and pinpoint accuracy at long ranges.

The VAL, however, seems to have gone under the radar a bit in Verdansk, as players prefer to utilize other ARs such as the Kilo 141 or M13.

As Cloakzy says, the VAL doesn’t really seem to be built for Warzone, but that might be about to change if this loadout and strategy catches on.

As became obvious shortly after Season 6 launched, the 10-round mag on the VAL is somewhat powerful, in that it can literally shoot through any number of walls with no damage drop-off.

Although it’s only a 10-round magazine, which is in stark contrast to the standard 45-60 rounds you’ll traverse Warzone with, Cloakzy thinks this could be a huge benefit to players looking to get an edge on their opponent. Here’s the class he runs with:

Barrel: VLK 200mm Osa

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Ammunition: SPP 10-R Mags

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

This follows how many typical assault rifle loadouts look, but those 10-Round Mags are a huge difference to what you would typically expect. To make it worthwhile, he also uses the Restock perk and carries snapshot grenades, easily picking out enemies hiding in rooms and spraying them through the wall rather than running in and facing them head on.

Advertisement

As Cloakzy says, you need Restock and snapshots to fully take advantage of this, which means sacrificing a Heartbeat Sensor and Ghost, so you’ll inevitably have to make playstyle changes to fit the AS VAL into your gameplay.

Finally, as Cloakzy recommends, you should probably carry an MP5 with the AS VAL, too, just to keep you safe in those close-quarters engagements, so give it a go and see how you feel, because this might help open the game up for you completely.