Clayster reveals cheeky reason why Crimsix changed name to C6 - Dexerto

Clayster reveals cheeky reason why Crimsix changed name to C6

Published: 7/Nov/2020 0:26

by Theo Salaun
Twitter, @Crimsix / Infinity Ward / Call of Duty League

Call of Duty League Crimsix dallas empire

Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter changed his gamer tag for the inaugural Call of Duty League season and, now, his former Dallas Empire teammate, James ‘Clayster’ Eubanks has revealed the stealthy reasoning behind the change.

When Crimsix isn’t exploring the night with a pair of $22,000 night vision goggles, he is racking the deepest wrinkles of his brain for ways to outmaneuver and outdo the competition. Back in 2019, the Call of Duty legend apparently came up with one such way to stealthily finesse his opponents: by changing his name.

Crimsix has been competing in professional Call of Duty since 2008, under the tags of Crimsix and ECLIPSE. But ahead of the first CDL season with his new Empire roster, Porter made a surprising decision and changed his tag from ‘Crimsix’ to a succinct ‘C6.’

Some thought it was because the multi-time CoD champion wanted to distance himself from an OpTic Gaming team whose ending was as dramatic as its dynasty was dominant. Others may have thought his 27-year-old thumbs simply wanted to lessen the amount of typing required for his name.

But the truth has been revealed: Crimsix wanted to gain a competitive edge by making his name harder for enemies to see.

clayster crimsix name change
Clayster explaining the C6 name change on Reddit.

While Clayster and the Empire were obviously reluctant to give up any strategies during their championship run, the season is over and the team is somewhat disbanded, so circumstances have changed. Now, the truth, like a turtle’s head from its shell, has come out.

As Clayster explained on Reddit, Crimsix’s decision was no sentimental fluke, but a stealthy tactic: “Porter specifically made his name ‘C6’ so it was smaller his red name tag was harder to see through smoke, bushes, etc.”

As for Crim’s response, he has remained somewhat vague, but referenced the size of his head — which apparently houses a sizable cranium.

Look, it’s 2020 and the central tenet of the internet, especially this year, is that you can’t believe everything you read. Maybe this was simply an aesthetic decision by Crimsix, but one has to remember that this is a guy who celebrated being the first console esports player to earn $1 million by buying night vision goggles.

The man lives and breathes stealth, and we all know that he is equally nourished by CoD success. As such, it would be no surprise if some added in-game sneakiness would prompt him to shorten his iconic gamer tag.

Call of Duty

Nadeshot & 100 Thieves announce LA Thieves Warzone team coming soon

Published: 6/Nov/2020 19:58 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 20:08

by Theo Salaun
la thieves warzone team
LA Thieves / Infinity Ward

100 Thieves Nadeshot Warzone

Alongside the announcement of the Los Angeles Thieves induction into the Call of Duty League, Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag has confirmed that 100T will also be building out a Warzone team that he expects to be one of the best ever seen.

Warzone debuted in March 2020 and has continued to scale beyond the wildest expectations as a premier battle royale with burgeoning competitive and content scenes. 

On the competitive side, Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas has already hit over $100,000 in earnings from Warzone tournaments. On the content side, HusKerrs is joined by a bevy of streamers who are all raking in millions of views, along with thousands of subscribers, simply by dropping in and dominating Verdansk.

It should therefore be no surprise than an organization like 100 Thieves, whose roots grew from professional Call of Duty and an unfaltering focus on content creation, is set to become the first esports brand to create a team dedicated to Warzone. This comes alongside announcements of the LA Thieves CDL team and an upcoming CoD Mobile roster.

For mobile users: Segment begins at 9:50.

In an announcement video with Nadeshot and John Robinson, the 100T’s President and COO, the former was asked about the prospects of a Warzone team following discussion of the LA Thieves’ sleek branding. 

While Nadeshot coyly responds “yes,” to the creation of an 100T Verdansk unit, he makes no roster confirmations or teases other than the fact he will, in fact, not be playing on the competitive squad. This may be disappointing for fans who were hoping for a quasi-return from his 2015 retirement, but the founder and former OpTic Gaming player did explain why he won’t be playing.

“There are some truly special players that have created communities that are so large and welcoming and just massively engaged as they compete every single day and live Warzone. And so we want to build one of the greatest Warzone teams that you’ll ever witness in the history of, not only Call of Duty, but battle royale in general.”

LA Thieves
Twitter, @LAThieves
An announcement picture for the LA Thieves’ CDL roster.

As the first esports organization to lock in and confirm they’ll be fielding a Warzone-specific roster, 100T now stands at the forefront of the game’s scene as it trends toward even bigger events.

It remains unclear who will be on the roster, but there are some incredible options out there and Nadeshot’s passion makes it clear that he will be looking to field the most dominant roster possible. And he minced no words when expressing how happy he is for 100T to be back in CoD: “Call of Duty…it’s my home.”