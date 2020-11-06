 Immortals raise $26m after departing Call of Duty League - Dexerto
Logo
Business

Immortals raise $26m after departing Call of Duty League

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:15 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 18:16

by Adam Fitch
Immortals Gaming Club raises 26m
Tina Jo/Riot Games

Share

Immortals MiBR

Immortals Gaming Club have raised $26 million in Series B-1 funding following the sale of their Call of Duty League franchise.

The company owns and operates Immortals, Brazilian brand MIBR, Overwatch League franchise Los Angeles Valiant, and Counter-Strike platform Gamers Club.

The investment was raised to “fuel ongoing growth of the company’s core,” which is mainly their team brands.

Meg Whitman, a board member and existing investor, led the funding round. She previously served as the CEO of eBay, Quibi, and Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise.

MIBR's new CSGO roster with vsm, lucas1, kng, leo_drunky, and tnk
MIBR
MIBR just signed a fresh new CS:GO roster.

Immortals Gaming Club just sold one of their flagship brands, OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. The Call of Duty League franchise slot has been acquired by 100 Thieves and rebranded as the Los Angeles Thieves, while the OpTic brand is expected to now be owned by Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez.

“IGC is focused on investing aggressively in growth in competitive gaming, inclusive of our platform, non-team assets such as Gamers Club, and our core team brands Immortals and MIBR,” said Ari Segal, CEO of Immortals Gaming Club.

“We’ve enjoyed strong growth in our non-team asset portfolio and are excited to leverage a strong balance sheet and focus our energy, time, capital, and other resources on these aspects of the business, as well as current and future esports team assets that authentically serve and deliver for gaming communities around the world.”

LA Thieves
LA Thieves
SlasheR, Kuavo, and Muddawg return to 100 Thieves as members of LA Thieves.

Immortals Gaming Club acquired the OpTic Gaming brand when they purchased Infinite Esports & Entertainment in June 2019.

They also obtained Overwatch League brand Houston Outlaws, which was later sold to Beasley Media Group.

On selling their Call of Duty League slot to 100 Thieves, IGC board member Steve Cohen said: “IGC’s vertical integration and multi-pronged approach to brand building affords us the ability to repeatedly check our performance and impact in the market in real time.”

Business

Virtual Bundesliga scores ESL partnership to enhance FIFA esports

Published: 6/Nov/2020 13:47 Updated: 6/Nov/2020 13:51

by Adam Fitch
Virtual Bundesliga ESL Partnership
VBL/ESL

Share

ESL FIFA 21

German Football League, the professional body for football in the nation, has established a partnership with ESL.

The deal will see ESL work to enhance the Virtual Bundesliga, the esports equivalent of the top flight of football in Germany.

The competition was launched in 2012 and has drafted in ESL to “further expand and professionalize” the production.

The tournament organizer will assume control over the entire media production for the Virtual Bundesliga and its spin-off competitions. They will create a virtual studio for “featured matches,” which will see clubs from both the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 battle it out.

ESL Virtual Bundesliga Partnership
VBL
The VBL Club Championship returns on November 10.

Additionally, ESL will provide social media support for the VBL Club Championship — the final leg of the simulated sports league — which starts on November 10.

The German Football League has also awarded “extensive media rights” to ESL for the esports competition and welcomes the idea of licensing the rights to distribution partners.

All 26 VBL Club Championship teams have received the rights to stream and report their games on their own social media channels, as part of the agreement.

“EFootball has been an integral part of the esports community and the ESL for many years,” said Ralf Reichert, the co-CEO of ESL. “Together with the DFL, Germany’s most important sports league, we want to develop the VBL into a renowned sports league take it to the next level. We can transfer the emotions and values ​​of football authentically into the digital world and make the Virtual Bundesliga accessible to everyone – whether as a fan or athlete.”

The Virtual Bundesliga is a collaborative effort between the German Football League and EA, the publisher of FIFA.

EA also work with the likes of the English Premier League, the Danish Superliga, the French Ligue 1, the Spanish La Liga, and the American MLS to host esports-equivalent competitions.