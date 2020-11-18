 Clayster accidentally reveals first GAs in Black Ops Cold War - Dexerto
Clayster accidentally reveals first GAs in Black Ops Cold War

Published: 18/Nov/2020 10:48

by Jacob Hale
clayster black ops cold war gentlemen's agreement
Activision/New York Subliners

With a new competitive season in the Call of Duty world thanks to the launch of Black Ops Cold War, it means we get a whole new bunch of weapons, maps and, of course, Gentlemen’s Agreements.

Gentlemen’s Agreements, or GAs as they’re more commonly known, are a set of rules that the pros make among themselves, taking out things and making minor adjustments that they consider to not be competitive.

This usually means that we see certain guns out of play, but we’ve also seen it impact the equipment used in matches, such as grenades, as well as the likes of attachments that players can use.

While these aren’t always implemented on a strict level by the developer or the CDL itself, you’ll often see the pros themselves abiding by GAs — and it looks like we know the first set for Black Ops Cold War.

Checkmate Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Black Ops Cold War introduces a whole bunch of new challenges for competitors — including the GA list.

While waiting for a map to start, Clayster was flicking through his tabs when he accidentally opened one showing the current list of GAs.

Although this might change before the second season of the Call of Duty League officially kicks off, here’s what was on the list:

  • No Gearhead
  • Law Breaker (no overkill)
  • 2 Trophy Systems
  • 2 Assault Packs (but can’t use them)
  • 1 smoke grenade in respawn modes, 2 in Search and Destroy
  • No tactical rifles
  • No Thermal optics
  • No scorestreaks

Some of these would have been expected. Tactical rifles, for example, fall into a similar class as marskman rifles from previous games, which have always been GA’d. Similarly, limitations on smoke grenades and trophy systems were expected given how prevalent they clearly have been in competitive matches played so far.

Gearhead reduces Field Upgrade cooldown time and lets players carry two, which probably explains why they didn’t want it in, while Law Breaker allows players to use more than one perk from a certain group (Perk 1, Perk2, Perk3), but also lets players use any weapon class in either weapon slot.

The “No Overkill” specification is for exactly that: they don’t want players running around with a sniper and a submachine gun, for example.

Obviously, this list could change over time, and may look completely different when official matches roll around. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Best Warzone settings to increase FPS on PC

Published: 18/Nov/2020 11:39

by Alex Garton
Activision / Infinity Ward

Maintaining high FPS on Call of Duty: Warzone is crucial for optimal performance. However, it can be difficult to identify which settings affect the performance of the game most. Here’s how you can boost your framerate with the best Warzone settings.

FPS drops are a PC player’s worst nightmare, especially on fast-paced shooters like Warzone. Even with a high-spec computer, players often experience performance issues on Call of Duty titles. There’s nothing more frustrating than losing a gunfight over a drop in frames and having to head to the Gulag.

Luckily, running the optimal settings can often alleviate any issues and have your game running smoothly after a few changes. Here’s which settings you should use to increase your FPS in Warzone and eradicate those drops in frames.

Infinity Ward
Players should be looking to maintain 60 FPS on PC.

Best settings to increase FPS on Warzone

For starters, it’s key you have the latest graphics card driver installed on your PC. This is a tip that’s mentioned over and over again but you’d be surprised how much of a difference updating your drivers can have.

Now, let’s check out what in-game settings you should be running to maximize your FPS.

General

  • Dismemberment & Gore Effects: Disabled

Display

  • Display Mode: Full Screen
  • Screen Refresh Rate: 144Hz (change depending on your monitor)
  • Render Resolution: 100% (Reducing will reduce your resolution below 1080p)
  • V-Sync: Disabled
  • NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled
  • NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Details & Textures

  • Texture Resolution: Low
  • Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal
  • Particle Quality: High
  • Tessellation: Disabled
  • On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled
  • Streaming Quality: Low
Activision / Infinity Ward
A consistent framerate is key in high-pressure situations.

Shadow & Lighting

  • Shadow Map Resolution: Low
  • Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
  • Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
  • Particle Lighting: Low
  • DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
  • Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
  • Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled

Post Processing Effects

  • Anti-Aliasing: Off
  • Depth of Field: Disabled
  • Filmic Strength: 1.00
  • World Motion Blur: Disabled
  • Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

These settings should help alleviate any drops in frames and have your game running significantly better. Of course, the Verdansk landscape will certainly not look as pretty as it did before, but a consistent framerate is guaranteed to improve your gameplay experience.