Censor says Black Ops Cold War is the best CoD ever – again - Dexerto

Censor says Black Ops Cold War is the best CoD ever – again

Published: 18/Oct/2020 11:04

by Joe Craven
Black Ops Cold War next to Censor
Treyarch/YT: Censor

Black Ops Cold War Censor

Ex-Call of Duty pro player Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has stated that Black Ops Cold War is the “best CoD” he has played – although some have pointed out he has said similar things in the past. 

The Black Ops Cold War Beta is into its final weekend, but Treyarch have already confirmed it will be extended by 24 hours, meaning it will now conclude on Tuesday, October 20.

Feedback has – as you would expect with a Beta – been largely mixed, with players highlighting skill-based matchmaking as a particular issue. Maps, footstep audio and weapon balance though, has been generally praised.

While some big figures in the CoD community, namely Swagg and NICKMERCS, have been critical of the Beta, others, like Censor, have been overwhelmingly positive.

Activision / Infinity Ward
The Beta will now finish on October 20, after being extended by one day.

In an October 17 tweet, the ex-New York Subliners substitute said: “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is the BEST COD I have ever played. [I] literally never get bored of this game.”

However, many followers of the pro, as well as Reddit users, were quick to point out that he has made similar comments about past CoD games. Some of the CoD games in question, like Call of Duty: WWII, have gone on to be widely criticized, particularly by the competitive community.

One Redditor, u/SSMKh, shared an image of similar tweets made for each of the last four CoD games, from WWII through to this year’s Black Ops Cold War. While not all of his tweets refer to the games as the best of all time, they are all overwhelmingly complimentary.

The Redditor even said: “I’m really not sure if he even takes himself seriously, he has to be trolling, right? There’s no way someone can be stupid enough to fall for the same thing 4 years in a row.”

Ah shit here we go again from r/blackopscoldwar

In Censor’s defense, there is every chance Black Ops Cold War will go on to be the best CoD of all time. However, many see his tendency to be very positive early on as disingenuous and naive. Only time will tell how Black Ops Cold War is remembered in the CoD community.

Call of Duty

Treyarch is trolling Black Ops Cold War leakers in the best way possible

Published: 18/Oct/2020 7:54 Updated: 18/Oct/2020 8:41

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Black Ops Cold War Prank
Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Leakers are a godsend for players, but they can be a nuisance for developers. Treyarch has taken matters into their own hands and trolled Black Ops Cold War leakers with an absolute classic.

Leakers are the dark knights of the gaming world. They’re the heroes we need but don’t deserve, and the watchful lurkers and not-so-silent explorers of our favorite game’s data, including Black Ops Cold War. 

But while their efforts are a godsend to players, they’re a nuisance to the developers who work hard to create and update the games we all love to play.

Still, there’s nothing developers can do about it, and that’s fine. They’re certainly not complaining. But in a game of cat and mouse, sometimes the cats like to play with their prey, and that’s exactly what Treyarch did.

Data miners and leakers found some interesting tidbits hidden in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War executable file. It had a series of odd-looking links that lead people straight to Rick Astley’s infamous “Never Gonna Give You Up” music video on YouTube.

That’s right, folks. Treyarch rickrolled them all.

Treyarch’s rickroll is a classic

Rickrolling is one of the oldest internet pranks and memes. Simply put, it happens when someone sends out a masked link that tricks people into seeing the video of the hilarious and catchy eighties jam.

Treyarch ‘disguised’ some of the most popular configs, like god mode and what Season 1 could look like in a “test.txt” file. It might be nothing more than simple bait and switch, but it sure is effective, and the reactions are priceless. 

Black Ops Cold War Beta
Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War is currently in crossplay open beta, and it’s an absolute blast.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been subject to a number of massive leaks. They revealed a workaround to the dropshotting nerf, as well as every map that would be included in the beta.

It goes without saying that we owe leakers a lot for their hard work, and it’s not like they’re breaking any rules. But it’s nice to see developers like Treyarch hit back once in a while, and it’s even better when they’re good sports about it.

