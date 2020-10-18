Censor says Black Ops Cold War is the best CoD ever – again - Dexerto

Ex-Call of Duty pro player Doug ‘Censor’ Martin has stated that Black Ops Cold War is the “best CoD” he has played – although some have pointed out he has said similar things in the past.

The Black Ops Cold War Beta is into its final weekend, but Treyarch have already confirmed it will be extended by 24 hours, meaning it will now conclude on Tuesday, October 20.

Feedback has – as you would expect with a Beta – been largely mixed, with players highlighting skill-based matchmaking as a particular issue. Maps, footstep audio and weapon balance though, has been generally praised.

While some big figures in the CoD community, namely Swagg and NICKMERCS, have been critical of the Beta, others, like Censor, have been overwhelmingly positive.

In an October 17 tweet, the ex-New York Subliners substitute said: “Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is the BEST COD I have ever played. [I] literally never get bored of this game.”

However, many followers of the pro, as well as Reddit users, were quick to point out that he has made similar comments about past CoD games. Some of the CoD games in question, like Call of Duty: WWII, have gone on to be widely criticized, particularly by the competitive community.

Bro you say this every year and Ik you lying cause it’s just a remake of mw2019 — Jóśúé (@Jouselo21) October 18, 2020

One Redditor, u/SSMKh, shared an image of similar tweets made for each of the last four CoD games, from WWII through to this year’s Black Ops Cold War. While not all of his tweets refer to the games as the best of all time, they are all overwhelmingly complimentary.

The Redditor even said: “I’m really not sure if he even takes himself seriously, he has to be trolling, right? There’s no way someone can be stupid enough to fall for the same thing 4 years in a row.”

In Censor’s defense, there is every chance Black Ops Cold War will go on to be the best CoD of all time. However, many see his tendency to be very positive early on as disingenuous and naive. Only time will tell how Black Ops Cold War is remembered in the CoD community.